Internet Explodes as IRS Seeks Agents Willing to Use 'Deadly Force, if Necessary'

Was President Joe Biden’s administration overselling the position of IRS agent — or is something more sinister brewing in Washington, D.C.?

That question had Twitter Wednesday after the IRS posted a job description for new special agents that included a “key requirement” of being “legally allowed to carry a firearm,” Fox Business reported.

Moreover, “major duties” required applicants “be willing to use deadly force, if necessary” and “willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.”

The post was taken down for a time after the firestorm before reappearing later with the words “deadly force” omitted as of press time Thursday.

However, the internet is forever, and filmmaker Ford Fischer shared a screenshot of the original description as it was posted.

“The IRS is hiring new special agents!” Fischer tweeted Wednesday.

“Requirements include working min ’50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends’ and ‘Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.'”

The IRS is hiring new special agents! Requirements include working min “50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends” and “Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.”https://t.co/uvwbrAkIit pic.twitter.com/z0aVX6uoMr — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

This description that seems less pencil-pushing peon and more gun-toting cowboy came on the heels of news that the IRS could add as many as 87,000 new agents as part of the Inflation Reduction Act that passed the Senate last weekend and will likely sail through the House of Representatives.

This combination added to suspicions over abuse of power in government agencies, including the IRS, which has already amassed $725,000 worth of ammunition this year alone, and the recent FBI raid on the home of a former president.

Find one ACAB person who is speaking out against the 87,000 new IRS agents and deadly force — MAGA Warlord Poso ⚔️ (@JackPosobiec) August 11, 2022

Why are Biden and Democrats asking for billions of dollars to hire 87,000 new IRS agents? Why are they asking these 87,000 new agents to be armed and prepared to US deadly force? Why did the FBI raid Trumps home yet lose Hunter Biden’s laptop? Does that spell GESTAPO? — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 11, 2022

One year ago, the FBI used the Patriot Act to spy on parents. Three days ago, Democrats voted to hire 87,000 new IRS agents. Two days ago, the FBI raided President Trump’s home. And one day ago, the FBI confiscated @RepScottPerry’s phone. What’s next? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 10, 2022

The Democrats are anti-guns… unless it’s guns for their new IRS agents who are authorized to use deadly force. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 10, 2022

The question isn’t, “Why is the IRS hiring new armed agents that may need to use deadly force on Americans?” … It’s, “What American would want to work for the IRS as an armed agent that may need to use deadly force on Americans?” — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 10, 2022

If the IRS had nothing to hide, why would they delete the job posting from their website that required their agents to carry guns and use deadly force? — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 11, 2022

New border patrol agents: 0

New IRS agents: 87,000 How can you still trust the government? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 10, 2022

It’s reasonable that the job of a special agent at the IRS requires more practical hands-on crime-fighting skills than the usual desk jockey auditing spreadsheets would.

However, the convergence of many troubling moves by the Biden administration and its bureaucracy is reason enough to warrant further scrutiny.

Moreover, the relationship between the government and the governed has fundamentally changed in recent years — look no further than COVID-19 lockdowns — and Americans are rightfully wary.

Perhaps it’s simply that the IRS was hoping to entice new applicants by playing up the law-enforcement aspect of the job with a sexy-sounding job description — but times like these demand vigilance against tyranny.

