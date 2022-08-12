Share
Commentary

Internet Explodes as IRS Seeks Agents Willing to Use 'Deadly Force, if Necessary'

 By Christine Favocci  August 12, 2022 at 5:07am
Was President Joe Biden’s administration overselling the position of IRS agent — or is something more sinister brewing in Washington, D.C.?

That question had Twitter Wednesday after the IRS posted a job description for new special agents that included a “key requirement” of being “legally allowed to carry a firearm,” Fox Business reported.

Moreover, “major duties” required applicants “be willing to use deadly force, if necessary” and “willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.”

The post was taken down for a time after the firestorm before reappearing later with the words “deadly force” omitted as of press time Thursday.

However, the internet is forever, and filmmaker Ford Fischer shared a screenshot of the original description as it was posted.

“The IRS is hiring new special agents!” Fischer tweeted Wednesday.

“Requirements include working min ’50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends’ and ‘Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.'”

Is it reasonable to worry about the potential of more IRS agents armed and ready for "deadly force"?

This description that seems less pencil-pushing peon and more gun-toting cowboy came on the heels of news that the IRS could add as many as 87,000 new agents as part of the Inflation Reduction Act that passed the Senate last weekend and will likely sail through the House of Representatives.

This combination added to suspicions over abuse of power in government agencies, including the IRS, which has already amassed $725,000 worth of ammunition this year alone, and the recent FBI raid on the home of a former president.

It’s reasonable that the job of a special agent at the IRS requires more practical hands-on crime-fighting skills than the usual desk jockey auditing spreadsheets would.

However, the convergence of many troubling moves by the Biden administration and its bureaucracy is reason enough to warrant further scrutiny.

Moreover, the relationship between the government and the governed has fundamentally changed in recent years — look no further than COVID-19 lockdowns — and Americans are rightfully wary.

Perhaps it’s simply that the IRS was hoping to entice new applicants by playing up the law-enforcement aspect of the job with a sexy-sounding job description — but times like these demand vigilance against tyranny.

Christine Favocci
Christine earned her bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University, where she studied communications and Latin. She left her career in the insurance industry to become a freelance writer and stay-at-home mother.
