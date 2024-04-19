Kids 'Begging to Have Body Parts Put Back On' - Dr. Phil Investigates Gender Clinic, Bombshell Interview

Gender clinics are committing the worst atrocities against children, and history will judge us harshly if it doesn’t stop.

At these houses of horror, radical transgender theory becomes gruesome practices, leaving bodies mutilated and children “begging to have body parts put back on within months of having surgeries.”

This stomach-churning revelation came from Jamie Reed, a whistleblower from the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, whose exposé last February blew the lid off of this scandal, Fox News reported.

Speaking to Dr. Phil McGraw Thursday on his “Dr. Phil Primetime” program, Reed expounded on her experience in the “morally and medically appalling” industry.

It’s not that Reed is a right-wing ideologue — she is, in fact, married to a transgender individual and identifies as “queer” — but rather that she witnessed a “number of things” that compelled her to speak out.

“We started to see patients who were experiencing very significant medical harms being rushed to the emergency room with lacerations requiring stitches,” Reed, who was in charge of patient oversight and intake between 2018 and 2022, recalled.

“We had patients contact us who were begging to have body parts put back on within months of having surgeries.”

According to Reed, most of the young patients who sought treatment for their gender confusion were given cross-sex hormones, which carry significant and sometimes permanent risks, including sterility.

“The thing that kept happening is every time I would raise concerns and ask about the protocols and ask about the guidelines — this is just how the industry works, if a child says they’re trans there’s no questioning it. We just say, ‘Yep, you’re trans, what would you like?’” Reed said.

(The Washington University Transgender Center website touts the ease at which children can receive care, noting that “therapy” is “provided with an ‘informed consent’ model that does not require support letters from therapists.”)

The former gender clinic worker also said that girls, in particular, had the “exact same storyline” about struggling with gender confusion since birth, but noted that “a lot of their parents couldn’t remember anything like that.”

What Reed seems to suggest is that these girls were acting on a social contagion, rather than an innate disorder, echoing what some experts warned is happening to a growing number of females who long to be male.

“There were very few written protocols or guidelines,” Reed revealed.

“One of the providers even said, ‘We were flying the plane as we built it.’ Doctors are acting like they’re God when it comes to medically transitioning children,” Reed went on.

“I saw a young person who was begging to have their breasts put back on after having surgery,” she added.

“We were encouraged not to make a big deal out of it and definitely not to tell other families. I couldn’t continue to be silent on it,” Reed shared.

The worst part of this whole scandal is that these macabre procedures are done by doctors — professionals whose traditional Hippocratic Oath promises to “First, do no harm.” Notably, many modern versions make no such promise.

Still, it’s shocking that these butchers and pill-pushers would be so unethical and unprincipled that they would commit such atrocities against children.

Most gender clinics are cagey about disclosing what age they begin treatment, but Reuters reported that between 2017 and 2021, there were 121,882 children between the ages of 6 and 17 who received a gender dysphoria diagnosis.

These are people who are not old enough to drink alcohol, vote for president, or, as any parent knows, be trusted to brush their teeth without being told.

Should they really be receiving life-altering medication and surgery?

It’s one thing to be blissfully ignorant about the worst of what’s happening in the world, but now we know that these atrocities are happening in American cities.

This barbarism has to stop.

