Oftentimes people who make their livelihoods by vlogging will feature fellow influencers or bring on a surprise guest for their viewers, but on Feb. 5, one celebrity’s Facebook live featured a guest who was a surprise to everyone.

Suzanne Somers, 74, of “Three’s Company” fame, has a makeup line that she was displaying in a live video on Friday evening outside her home in Palm Springs, California.

She was showing off a lipstick about 40 minutes into the session when she paused and asked, “Is somebody here?”

Her husband, Alan Hamel, had a ready explanation and told her “just the frog.” But it was not just the frog.

“I just heard a person,” she insisted.

And she was right. A man she later described as barely clothed had somehow found his way onto their property and introduced himself as “Aaron Carpenter.”

“I was expecting dinner guests; that’s why I was so friendly at first,” Somers later told Page Six. “[But] when he came closer, he barely had any clothes on.”

If that weren’t a dead giveaway, the man’s words are a bit slurred and he says he was “terrified” because “ghosts” had been following him.

He seemed apologetic and said he was “not a scary person whatsoever,” claiming that a friend took him to the top of the hill and he walked down, finding himself on the property.

But he also mentioned that he’s seen photos of their home.

Somers was able to maintain her composure flawlessly, dropping her calm demeanor with the intruder only to make shocked faces at the camera for her viewers as the interaction got weirder and weirder.

They told him to leave, and he was escorted off the property. The couple said police later found him and gave him a warning.

While the man was only wearing “flip flops or a bathing suit, or a bikini,” Somers found the bright side in that factor.

“[T]he great thing is that he was almost naked so I could see he didn’t have anything, he didn’t have a weapon,” she said.

The scantily clad man also said he had a “gift” for them, which Somers wisely and immediately declined.

Hamel said the man may have been a lost hiker.

“Oftentimes people come to Palm Springs …. they go hiking, and they don’t take any water,” he said.

“This guy obviously got lost… He was odd, he was very odd. But he wasn’t threatening — like get whatever you have to defend yourself and head for the hills.”

Thankfully no one was hurt and the intruder didn’t seem violent, just very strange. It certainly added a bit of a twist for Somers’ viewers and proved that this lady knows how to handle a situation firmly but politely.

