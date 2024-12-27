Investigation Reveals the Truth About Racist Message Found at Tennessee College Campus

Administrators at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, revealed earlier this month that an individual admitted to intentionally planting an apparent racist message on campus.

The racially charged message, which reportedly said “F*** N*****s, Trump Rules,” was found on pieces of paper spread across the National Panhellenic Council Plaza, according to a report from WMC-TV.

But Rhodes College confirmed to the outlet that the perpetrator was the one who reported the act and planned to blame the incident on another party.

“This matter has caused enormous pain to our community, and we are taking the appropriate steps to hold this individual accountable, including all legal avenues that may be available to us,” Rhodes College said in a statement.

The individual was identified and took responsibility for the racist notes.

Rhodes College had launched an investigation into the seeming hoax with the assistance of Memphis Police, per a report from WREG-TV.

An earlier report from the outlet showed that students were greatly disturbed by the message.

“I didn’t agree with it. I know a lot of my friends who were pretty upset about it,” one student said.

Administrators meanwhile assured students that they were pursuing the party responsible, and that they had even scheduled an open meeting regarding campus culture.

“We are working diligently to identify the person responsible for leaving a message of hateful rhetoric on our campus over the Thanksgiving break,” the school wrote in the previous statement.

“We are a community that is firmly committed to diversity, inclusion, belonging, civility, and respect, and we do not tolerate racial bias or hate speech.”

This incident appears to be nothing more than the latest example showing that the supply of racism in America falls well behind the demand from the left.

Even though there are some people in our nation who truly hate others for the color of their skin, those people are fewer and further between than the establishment would like you to believe these days.

As a result, leftists must manufacture so-called racism.

Look no further than the infamous case of Jussie Smollett.

The actor had a thesis that America hates black people, but rather than display the anti-black hatred he was already supposedly facing, he was forced to hire two individuals to beat him up in the cold Chicago winter to make up an example of anti-black hatred.

Their entire ideology is based on the flawed thesis that America is a deeply hateful and bigoted country, and rather than changing their premises to conform with reality, they try to change reality to conform with their premises.

But reality eventually comes back to bite them.

