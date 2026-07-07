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In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 18, 2026, vessels are seen anchored in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz.
In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 18, 2026, vessels are seen anchored in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz. (Amirhossein Khorgooei - ISNA - AFP / Getty Images)

Iran Strikes Two Ships in Strait of Hormuz

 By Jack Davis  July 7, 2026 at 6:46am
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Two ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, days after Iran promised to deal forcefully with any ship that did not do as it dictated while sailing through the strait.

A Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker and a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker were ‌damaged amid reports that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps fired missiles at shipping passing through the strait, according to Reuters.

The Qatari tanker was on fire.

“Mayday mayday mayday. This is vessel Al Rekayyat, LNG vessel Al Rekayyat. We are being hit by drone on port side, top of engine room,” the Rekayyat’s captain said in a recorded radio ⁠message.

A Saudi-flagged tanker believed to be the supertanker Wedyan was also damaged off Oman’s coast, maritime security sources said. The cause was not immediately known.

Qatar called the attack on its ship “a grave and explicit violation of the provisions of international law,” according to CBS News.

Targeting the Qatari ship “constitutes a rejected aggression against the security and safety of international navigation, and the security of global energy supplies, and a grave and explicit violation of the provisions of international law, especially the rules that guarantee freedom of maritime navigation and safe passage in international straits,” Foreign Ministry representative Majed al-Ansari said.

Last week, Iran demanded ships sail where Iran says or face a “forceful response,” according to The Times of Israel.

Reuters cited a source saying that ships currently have no good options.

“Now if we use the 100 percent safe Iranian waters, it means we are dealing with Iranians and admitting the (strait) is under their control. If we pass through the U.S.-Oman (controlled channel), then you ​get hit,” one source said.

Related:
Iran Halts Negotiations for Days-Long Khamenei Spectacle

“The U.S. gives you permission to pass, ⁠but if something happens on the way, they then say, ‘it is your decision to keep moving or go back,’” the source added.

The middle of the strait is potentially unsafe due to Iranian mines.


Iran’s foreign minister said Tuesday that Tehran will not resume negotiations called for under the MOU it signed with the U.S. after the funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei if President Donald Trump keeps using bellicose language, according to CBS News.

In a social media post, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said neither the Iranian people nor the Islamic Republic’s military would be “moved by any threats.”

Trump said Monday that the U.S. would “make a deal or we’re going to finish the job.”

“I’d rather make a deal, because I don’t want to affect 91 million people,” Trump said. “We can knock down their bridges in one hour. We can knock out their energy supply.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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