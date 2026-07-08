UK Cops Let Man Protest Palestinian March, But the Second He Calls Islam 'Evil,' They Pin Him to Wall, Grab His Neck, Toss Him Into Literal Cage on Wheels

Anyone who proclaims the United Kingdom protects freedom of speech is either lying or completely ignorant.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was doing the former in February 2025 when he told President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at a meeting in the Oval Office in Washington, D.C., “We’ve had free speech for a very very long time in the United Kingdom, and it will last for a very very long time.”

The prime minister forgets that his own citizens — and the rest of the world — have functioning eyes and ears. We know how flatly wrong he is in that claim.

Free speech has indeed died, as one man protesting a pro-Palestine march in Leeds, West Yorkshire, discovered when he was hauled away in handcuffs for denouncing Islam.

On Saturday, News Now Yorkshire — a channel on YouTube that films U.K. police behavior — captured the moment in which the individual in question began walking alongside the crowd and posted it to social media platform X.

He shouted, “Kids are getting raped and murdered in my own country, it’s happening as well.” He then committed the cardinal sin that led to his arrest: “Muhammad and Muslims are nothing but evil ideologies. It is evil.”

Police in Leeds are now arresting people for insulting Muhammad pic.twitter.com/tOkPo5PJEB — News Now Yorkshire (@NewsNowYorks) July 4, 2026

At that moment, a police officer approached him, shoved him up against a wall, and grabbed his neck as more officers rushed over to assist.

In the chaos, he could be heard saying, “I have the right.”

No, you do not. You do not have the right to criticize Islam in the U.K.

Four officers in total surrounded him amid cheers at the sight of his arrest.

“Have you read the Quran?” he asked the officers.

He was hauled into a cage in the back of a van like an animal.

But this man only said the truth.

The Quran does reveal Islam’s truly violent, evil nature.

Quran 3:56 reads, “As to those who reject faith, I will punish them with terrible agony in this world and in the Hereafter, nor will they have anyone to help.”

In an early verse, Quran 2:26, Muslims are commanded to fight because it is good.

“Fighting is prescribed for you, and ye dislike it. But it is possible that ye dislike a thing which is good for you, and that ye love a thing which is bad for you. But Allah knoweth, and ye know not.”

There are many verses like these.

The truth can be spoken by brave men in the U.K., but it is drowned out by a torrent of suicidal empathy and self-loathing.

The biblical truth of Jesus Christ once reigned over this great country, but those days are gone, replaced by an undiscerning secular leftist dogma that prioritizes blind acceptance.

The only thing that dogma has accomplished is inviting a wolf into the hen house.

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