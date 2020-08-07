SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Iraq War Vet: Biden's Diversity Comment Shows How Democrats 'Really Feel About Black Americans'

By Erin Coates
Published August 7, 2020 at 12:04pm
P Share Print

An Iraq War veteran said presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s comments Thursday about diversity among racial groups reveals “what he truly thinks about black Americans.”

“He is saying that our community is not as diverse in our thought as other communities and, by the way, this comes just a few months after he said that ‘you ain’t black’ if you don’t vote for him,” Rob Smith told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Friday.

The Army veteran and Turning Point USA spokesman was responding to comments Biden made Thursday during an interview with members of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Biden had been asked about engaging with Cuba if he wins the November election against President Donald Trump.

“Yes, yes,” he said. “And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.

TRENDING: Woman Throws Hot Coffee at Maskless Man, Then a Bloody Brawl Breaks Out

“You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona, so it’s a very diverse community.”

Smith said that Biden’s comment was “offensive and gross.”

Do you think Joe Biden's comments were out of line?

“This is why black Americans are leaving Democrats behind,” he said.

“We are tired of being manipulated, we are tired of being lied to, and by the way, we are tired of being traded for illegal immigrants,” Smith said.

He pointed to another comment Thursday in which Biden said illegal immigrants should receive the same benefits as American citizens, which Smith said “disproportionately affects the jobs and the skills and the wages of black Americans.”

Addressing Biden, Smith said, “Black Americans do have diversity of thought, we have always had diversity of thought, and you need to stop hanging around these black liberal leftists and the MSNBC types that you’re hanging out with and get into the real world and talk to real African-Americans who have very diverse viewpoints about a lot of different things.”

RELATED: Biden's Attempt To Explain Statement About Black Americans Lacking 'Diversity' Leaves More Questions Than Answers

Biden tweeted a clarification Thursday night, saying, “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith — not by identity, not on issues, not at all.”

“Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place,” he tweeted.

“My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future.”

This is not the first time Biden has been criticized for his comments about black Americans.

In a May interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God, Biden told him, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

That prompted Errol Webber, a black Republican running for Congress in California, to say, “Joe Biden does not get to determine who is black and who isn’t. He is not entitled to the votes of black people and after this racist comment, he should not get any votes from the black community.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Iraq War Vet: Biden's Diversity Comment Shows How Democrats 'Really Feel About Black Americans'
Joe Biden Reveals What Will Become of Border Wall If He Wins
Portland Mayor Worried About Riots in His City Because They Could Benefit Trump
Ex-Deputy Attorney General Slams 'Rogue' James Comey
Michelle Obama Reveals Medical Issue, Says Trump Is Partly To Blame
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×