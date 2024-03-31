Share
Commentary

IRS Alerts Public as Deadline Approaches on Unclaimed Returns: $1 Billion Still on the Table

 By Michael Schwarz  March 31, 2024 at 8:15am
The United States government, one of the most corrupt entities in human history, wants to return some of your money.

According to the Associated Press, the IRS said Monday that approximately 940,000 Americans have yet to file tax returns claiming more than $1 billion in refunds for the tax year 2020.

If those nearly one million Americans want their money back, then they must file returns by the May 17 deadline.

“We want taxpayers to claim these refunds, but time is running out for people who may have overlooked or forgotten about these refunds,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement.

On May 17, the standard three-year window for claiming refunds will expire. That deadline comes later than usual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced delays during the original filing season.

“We encourage people to review their files and start gathering records now, so they don’t run the risk of missing the May deadline,” Werfel said.

With nearly one million unclaimed refunds, the May 17 deadline undoubtedly will affect taxpayers in every state.

As one would expect, however, the largest number of non-filers potentially eligible for refunds hail from the populous states of Texas (93,400), California (88,200), Florida (53,200) and New York (51,400).

For 2020, the average median refund was $932.

Of course, one potential snag remains. Those who also did not file returns for 2021 or 2022 will have their 2020 refunds withheld to ensure they do not owe taxes from those years.

Is the IRS necessary?

Stories of this nature should make Americans’ blood boil.

Think about it: Our colonial ancestors tarred and feathered tax collectors. Of course, those hearty patriots did not object to the principle of taxation for community benefit. But they most certainly objected to taxation by a tyrannical government that did not represent them.

Today, we have grown complacent under our system of tax slavery.

Imagine, the nation’s number one tax collector must plead with nearly one million of us to claim our refunds. What has become of such a people?

Indeed, who can tolerate the very idea of a “refund”?

First, the federal government takes our money. In fact, it nearly always takes more than even the law allows. Hence the 2020 average median refund of nearly $1,000.

Then, if we hope to get some of our money back, we must report all of our income.

Meanwhile, the federal government spends our money on things of which we disapprove. That kind of government does not represent us in any meaningful way.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
