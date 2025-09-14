Iryna Zarutska's Family Speaks Out, Says She Was Head Over Heels for 'The American Dream' Before Her Murder

The murder of Iryna Zarutska cut short her love affair with America, family members say.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee was stabbed to death in August. Decarlos Brown Jr. has been charged in her death.

Zarutska’s uncle, who asked that his name not be used, said the victim, mother, and two younger siblings arrived from Kyiv in August 2022, according to People.

“What motivated us to get them out of Ukraine was seeing a picture of them huddled up in a bomb shelter near their apartment there in Kyiv,” her uncle said.

“They didn’t want to come to this country and be a burden,” he said. “They wanted to come to this country to build a new life.”

He noted that Zarutska worked from the moment she arrived in North Carolina.

“She was just a very, very caring person,” he said. “She loved to help people.”

He said the fact that her family turned aside an offer from Ukraine to have her body brought back there for burial was significant.

He said it was “profound” evidence she was “so much in love with the American dream.”

A vigil to remember a life cut short was to be held in Charlotte on Friday, according to WCNC-TV.

“Her death is not just the result of one man’s knife, it is the result of a system that values ideology over safety,” a group called Survivors Outreach, which is helping to sponsor the vigil, said. “It is the result of prosecutors who keep letting violent criminals out.”

“Iryna Zarutska deserved better,” the group said. “She deserved safety. She deserved protection. She deserves to be remembered.”

“She was a daughter. She’s a sister. She has a little brother. She has a little sister. She loved animals. She was here trying to live the American dream,” Lauren Newton, the family’s attorney, said.

Near the place on Charlotte’s light rail system where she was killed, an impromptu memorial to her has sprung up, according to WCNC-TV.

On note amid the flowers and candles read, “We failed you Iryna. Rest in peace.”

“Seeing the flowers and the photos, it is beautiful… but somewhat haunting at the same time,” Charlotte resident Liam Ellis said.

“Seeing someone who was trying to make the best of their life now just as a photo, no longer here,” Ellis said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.