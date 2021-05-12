Itxu Díaz: Here's a Crazy Thought on the Arab-Israeli Conflict

I saw Israelis dancing and drinking on a lively terrace, while in the distance a shower of rockets from the largest Hamas attack in history rained down upon the Iron Dome.

Honestly, that would be me too, because what else can you do when terrorism doesn’t allow you to live in peace? Start crying? No. That encourages idiots. Whiskey and dancing are healthier alternatives.

I don’t think the Israelis succeeded in implementing the most envied vaccination campaign in the world only to stay at home whining, after a year of lockdowns, just because Hamas decided to revive a very boring war — which always ends the same, similar to a Joe Biden speech. It’s reasonable that the bombs didn’t stop the Israelis from partying.

The fact of the matter is that you cannot negotiate with Islamic fundamentalism. That’s all you need to know about the Arab-Israeli conflict.

And, of course, you can’t trust radical Islamists. At any moment, a new religious leader may emerge who believes he has been chosen since the dawn of time to destroy Israel. And once again everyone will fall in line behind him — spending money on rockets instead of the bread that they deny their own, including those Palestinian children who so afflict the always-afflicted Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, unable to rise above sentimentality for once in order to argue for something other than what appears on a protester’s sign.

Perhaps one day she will be able to comprehend the sick reality that Palestine has used children as human shields for decades to protect its arsenals. But that requires a certain intellectual and moral effort, something more than an emotional catchphrase.

Yes, war is horrible. The only person I’ve ever seen celebrate it with enthusiasm is the great P.J. O’Rourke, but once again I get it: He made a living off writing about it. But we all hate that the exchange of bombs causes deaths.

Sometimes I think we should invent a war that does not kill. Then it hits me that it already exists. It’s called Twitter. And all it does is simulate real warfare.

As much as we want peace, we have no choice but to defend ourselves when our neighbor tries to tear down our house. The alternative is a world without law, that is, without freedom. And to put it easier for the Democrats to understand: The alternative is Black Lives Matter trashing the streets of Manhattan.

A part of the left suggests that Israel should willingly embrace the rocket attacks from Gaza without responding, as if they were bouquets of flowers. Yet, the inevitable question is this: What makes a Jewish person in Tel Aviv less worthy to live a life in peace than Ilhan Omar in Minneapolis?

Don’t expect an answer.

Even though I mentioned previously that some Israelis didn’t let the bombing ruin their night out, it’s also true that many more spent the wee hours in bunkers — as if they didn’t already spend enough time in lockdown over the past year.

Video evidence reveals that the Palestinian terrorists continue to use the most heinous of tactics: placing their arsenals in residential buildings.

They do it because they know that the West is full of dimwits who are willing to ask Israel not to defend itself, and the sentimental argument is irrefutable in contemporary public opinion.

But in the end, if you launch more than 100 rockets from Gaza to Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport in a day, you should assume your targets will return fire.

If you don’t believe it, try doing it in Paris, London, New York or Rabat and you will see how long it takes you and yours to return to the starting line without collecting the prize of the 72 virgins of paradise.

In my humble opinion, there is an extraordinary way to avoid civilian casualties. I have been mulling it over. It’s very innovative and quite crazy and it just occurred to me like that — in an inspiring epiphany: What if you try not bombing your neighbors?

