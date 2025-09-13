Ivanka Trump Makes Rare TV Appearance to Honor Charlie Kirk

First daughter Ivanka Trump paid tribute to Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk during a rare television appearance on Friday.

Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday while participating in a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University. He was 31 years old and left behind a wife and two children.

“It’s unconscionable what transpired and very personal,” Trump told CNBC “Squawk Box” host Joe Kernen.

“I’ve known Charlie for approaching a decade now, and he was a good man, highly principled. And he was a champion for debate, dialogue, and free speech — the cornerstone of democracy,” she continued. “And he was silenced for being so persuasive, ultimately.”

“And I think he represents the kind of politics we should aspire to, where you’re not afraid of people who disagree with you. In fact, you welcome them into conversation and debate,” Trump said.

.@IvankaTrump: It’s unconscionable what transpired… I’ve known Charlie for approaching a decade now, and he was a good man… he was a champion for debate, and dialogue, and free speech—the cornerstone of democracy… He represents the kind of politics we should aspire to.❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tzRSb1Iwod — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 12, 2025

She went on to argue that people shouldn’t be afraid to have their opinions changed when presented with a better argument.

“Once we stop talking to one another, it all breaks down,” Trump said.

“Once we’re afraid of someone’s ability to speak, and Charlie was one of the best. I mean, his tongue, his brain, that was his sword,” she noted.

Trump became emotional speaking about Kirk’s wife, Erika, saying, “He loved her so much, and those beautiful children.”

Co-host Rebecca Quick stated that political assassinations are at their highest level since the 1960s.

Kernen asked Trump if she thought the political temperature could be turned back down in the age of social media.

“There’s almost a normalization of this type of act of extreme violence,” she answered.

“I pray that maybe in this moment it’s an inflection point for us as a country and a society, and it stirs the type of conversation Charlie would have initiated on a topic like this.”

Trump stepped back from politics following her father’s first term, when she held an unpaid staff position in the White House. She participated in very few campaign events last year.

Trump told Fox News in November 2022, as Donald Trump announced his candidacy for a second term, “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

“I’m very proud of what I was able to accomplish” during the first term, she said. “I left it all on the field, and I don’t miss it.”

In January, Trump confirmed during a podcast interview her intention to stay out of the political fray.

“I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable,” she said.

Why @IvankaTrump made the decision to not serve this time around… Thoughts? Click on our profile to watch the full episode now! 🎙️ @laurynbosstick @MichaelBosstick pic.twitter.com/AOKUwihomw — HIM & HER SHOW (@tscpod) January 13, 2025

“To some degree, I’m at the center of the storm because my father is about to be president,” Trump added, “but it’s a very dark, negative business.”

