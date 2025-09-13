Share
News
Ivanka Trump looks on during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw at Telemundo Studios on Dec. 5, 2024, in Miami, Florida.
Ivanka Trump looks on during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw at Telemundo Studios on Dec. 5, 2024, in Miami, Florida. (Brennan Asplen / Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump Makes Rare TV Appearance to Honor Charlie Kirk

 By Randy DeSoto  September 12, 2025 at 5:17pm
Share

First daughter Ivanka Trump paid tribute to Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk during a rare television appearance on Friday.

Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday while participating in a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University. He was 31 years old and left behind a wife and two children.

“It’s unconscionable what transpired and very personal,” Trump told CNBC “Squawk Box” host Joe Kernen.

“I’ve known Charlie for approaching a decade now, and he was a good man, highly principled. And he was a champion for debate, dialogue, and free speech — the cornerstone of democracy,” she continued. “And he was silenced for being so persuasive, ultimately.”

“And I think he represents the kind of politics we should aspire to, where you’re not afraid of people who disagree with you. In fact, you welcome them into conversation and debate,” Trump said.

She went on to argue that people shouldn’t be afraid to have their opinions changed when presented with a better argument.

“Once we stop talking to one another, it all breaks down,” Trump said.

“Once we’re afraid of someone’s ability to speak, and Charlie was one of the best. I mean, his tongue, his brain, that was his sword,” she noted.

Trump became emotional speaking about Kirk’s wife, Erika, saying, “He loved her so much, and those beautiful children.”

Co-host Rebecca Quick stated that political assassinations are at their highest level since the 1960s.

Kernen asked Trump if she thought the political temperature could be turned back down in the age of social media.

Related:
Photos: Ivanka Cuts Classically Elegant Figure While Playing Key Role in FIFA Club World Cup Kickoff

“There’s almost a normalization of this type of act of extreme violence,” she answered.

“I pray that maybe in this moment it’s an inflection point for us as a country and a society, and it stirs the type of conversation Charlie would have initiated on a topic like this.”

Trump stepped back from politics following her father’s first term, when she held an unpaid staff position in the White House. She participated in very few campaign events last year.

Trump told Fox News in November 2022, as Donald Trump announced his candidacy for a second term, “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

“I’m very proud of what I was able to accomplish” during the first term, she said. “I left it all on the field, and I don’t miss it.”

In January, Trump confirmed during a podcast interview her intention to stay out of the political fray.

“I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable,” she said.

“To some degree, I’m at the center of the storm because my father is about to be president,” Trump added, “but it’s a very dark, negative business.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Ivanka Trump Makes Rare TV Appearance to Honor Charlie Kirk
Fact Check: Did Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers Donate to Charlie Kirk's Family?
Trump Spoke with Charlie Kirk's Wife, Who Talked About Turning Point's Future
'The Entire School Is Doing It': Students Pay Tribute to Charlie Kirk by Wearing Coats and Ties
Charlie Kirk and the William Wallace Effect: His Death Will Inspire More Courage, More Freedom
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation