Share
News
(L) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump attends the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on November 14, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (R) Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to deliver remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC.
(L) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump attends the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on November 14, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (R) Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to deliver remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images ; Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Jack Smith Drops Charges Against Trump, Says 'Circumstances' Have 'Changed'

 By Randy DeSoto  November 25, 2024 at 12:40pm
Share

Special counsel Jack Smith filed a motion Monday in a Washington, D.C., federal court to dismiss all four felony charges against President-elect Donald Trump related to alleged interference in the 2020 election.

“The Government’s position on the merits of the defendant’s prosecution has not changed. But the circumstances have as a result of the election held on November 5, 2024, the defendant will be certified as President-elect on January 6, 2025, and inaugurated on January 20, 2025: as a result of the election held on November 5, 2024, the defendant will be certified as President-elect on January 6, 2025, and inaugurated on January 20, 2025,” the motion reads.

“This sets at odds two fundamental and compelling national interests: on the one hand, the Constitution’s requirement that the President must not be unduly encumbered in fulfilling his weighty responsibilities…and on the other hand, the Nation’s commitment to the rule of law and the longstanding principle that ‘[n]o man in this country is so high that he is above the law,’” the document continues.

Smith’s office explained that in light of the long-held position of the Justice Department that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted, the charges must be dropped.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung responded in a statement saying, “Today’s decision by the DOJ ends the unconstitutional federal cases against President Trump, and is a major victory for the rule of law. The American People and President Trump want an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and we look forward to uniting our country.”

Should the other cases against Trump also be dropped?

Smith charged Trump with obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy against rights in his 2020 election interference case that he filed in Washington, D.C.

However, the Supreme Court ruled in July that presidents have immunity for official acts taken while in office. The decision required Smith to redo his indictment and pushed a potential trial until after the election.

And in Florida, Smith indicted Trump for allegedly retaining classified documents containing national defense information, as well as obstruction and making false statements.

But Judge Aileen Cannon ruled in July that the DOJ’s appointment of Smith as special counsel was unconstitutional, concluding the move needed congressional approval. The DOJ has appealed the case to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Presumably, Smith’s office will also be filing a motion to dismiss the documents case.

Related:
New York Times Op-Ed: End Criminal Cases Against Trump, the People Have Spoken

NBC News reported that Smith and his team plan to resign before Trump takes office, according to a source.

That leaves two state criminal cases still outstanding against the president-elect.

On Friday New York Judge Juan Merchan removed the sentencing hearing from the court calendar in Trump’s business records case by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and is allowing the president-elect’s attorneys to file a motion to dismiss it.

Finally, Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis’ 2020 election interference case against Trump is currently at the state Court of Appeals. But the court issued an order Nov. 18 saying oral arguments were postponed until further notice.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Jack Smith Drops Charges Against Trump, Says 'Circumstances' Have 'Changed'
New York Times Op-Ed: End Criminal Cases Against Trump, the People Have Spoken
Just In: Trump Expected to Tap Former Senate Ally for Key Cabinet Position
'They Had an Ax to Grind': Matt Gaetz Speaks Out About Rough Process That Led Him to Withdraw from AG Consideration
Expert Medical Witness Testifies Subway Marine Daniel Penny 'Did Not Cause Death' of Jordan Neely
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation