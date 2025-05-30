Jake Tapper Gets Brutal News About His Show Amid Aggressive Book Tour

Viewers would rather change the channel than watch CNN host Jake Tapper despite his latest book release and tour for “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.”

On Thursday, Fox News reported that Tapper’s show, “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” averaged 525,000 total viewers between April 28 and May 25. His time slot saw 25 percent lower viewership for CNN compared to that same period from last year.

Fox’s own programming demolished Tapper, with “Special Report with Bret Baier” and “The Five” averaging 3.3 million viewers in same time slot.

Tapper also embarrassingly lost out to fellow leftist network MSNBC, which has seen its own troubles resulting in low viewership and layoffs.

Fox added that this was Tapper’s worst month for viewership since August 2015, almost 10 years ago.

“Original Sin” clearly isn’t helping Tapper or CNN stay in the race.

In the new book, Tapper and his co-author, Axios correspondent Alex Thompson, reported on former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and his 2024 presidential campaign.

Tapper wants readers to see that there was a cover-up of Biden’s cognitive function which Tapper now compares to Watergate.

The absurdity of someone like Tapper publishing a book like this is that evidence from Biden’s term shows Tapper helped cover up said decline.

Tapper notoriously chastised Lara Trump in 2020 for saying Biden was unfit to serve due to his cognitive state, only to recently apologize to her and admit that she was correct.

Seems like a good time to remind everyone that in 2020 Jake Tapper, first, accused me of making fun of people with a stutter (an atrocious accusation) and then attempted to shut me down and ended our interview when I tried to warn people of Joe Biden’s very obvious cognitive… pic.twitter.com/ZOxSGQP13J — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) June 27, 2024

Two explanations are possible with Tapper and the Biden situation.

Both make him look bad and destroy his credibility as a journalist.

One possibility is that Tapper is telling the truth. He genuinely did not see from mountains of footage, interviews, and speeches that Biden was not mentally capable to serve as president.

If that’s the case, he’s incredibly incompetent and shows an astounding lack of perception, meaning he should not be trusted to report that the sky is blue.

The other possibility is that Tapper knew the whole time Biden was unfit and was lying to viewers, thus aiding the cover-up. In this case, he should still not be trusted as a journalist.

Whatever option viewers are going with, it’s coming through in his ratings.

