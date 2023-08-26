Actor and conservative social media star James Woods had a perfect retort against the whole idea of gun buyback programs that had fans cheering.

On Aug. 25, an anonymous X user asked the platform if they would turn in their guns if the government sponsored a nationwide gun buyback program that offered them a $5,000 payout.

Woods, as is often the case, had a particularly sharp reply to that proposition.

“Of course,” he replied. “I mean, you can buy some terrific new upgrades with that kind of money. I would then donate the remaining capital for firearms training scholarships to proud new gun owners, who couldn’t afford it on their own.”

“Good idea, slick,” Woods concluded sarcastically.

Of course. I mean, you can buy some terrific new upgrades with that kind of money. I would then donate the remaining capital for firearms training scholarships to proud new gun owners, who couldn’t afford it on their own. Good idea, slick. https://t.co/wbvcKt2ezO — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 25, 2023

It isn’t clear if the original poster to whom Woods was replying understood that $5,000 would buy quite a few handguns (and perhaps even an improvement or two to the overall armory), but Woods’ greater point about gun buyback programs is right; they aren’t really very effective.

Several other X users had good points, too. Some asked if it were the federal government offering this absurd program, just where would that $5,000 be coming from?

Would you ever surrender your firearms? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (11 Votes)

Where would the government obtain this money to make these payments… — Cal Spoon (@IBustInsurance) August 25, 2023

Not to mention the reality that you would be buying back your own gun since the government has no money except for what we give them or the treasury prints. — Stan Stinson 🇺🇸 (@Stan_Stinson) August 26, 2023

One X user went on to point out the folly of such programs.

The pictures of the guns that are dumped at these buybacks are always so hilarious.

Most of it is old junk that wasn’t functional to begin with.

Your tax dollars at work!

Hahaha!!! — StillLivinginthewoods (@Stillnthewoods) August 25, 2023

But another X user had a hilarious response by saying that the government wouldn’t even pass a background check to be trustworthy enough to own a gun!

I’ve checked the government’s background and they didn’t pass. I can’t in good conscience give them weapons. — 𝑱𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒚 𝑱𝒐𝒆 (@TheJeremyJoe) August 25, 2023

Woods and his fans are right. These programs are universally risible efforts to take guns off thee streets. They usually have predictable results and their effect on crime is questionable.

Their effect on actually lessening the raw number of guns in use is even more dubious.

Back in 2018, for instance, one woman in Baltimore told the media that she was turning in her small 9 mm handgun so that she could use the city’s money to go buy a better weapon.

One woman shows us the 9MM she is turning in for the Baltimore City Gun Buy Back program. But she says she is using the cash to get a bigger weapon! Story on FOX45 at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/LlmCbezpU7 — Kathleen Cairns (@CairnsKcairns) December 17, 2018

In another case, a man in Houston, Texas, outsmarted left-wing city officials who were offering a gun buyback program there.

In August of last year, the city sponsored a buyback program, but to make a point on how absurd the idea is, one resident printed up a few dozen “guns” on his 3-D printer and netted a big handful of the Amazon gift cards the city was offering. The man came out way ahead and made a great point on how foolish the program was in the process.

After the program ended, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sheepishly admitted that they would have to exclude 3-D printed guns if they renewed the program in the future.

Regardless, these programs are a joke from beginning to end. Criminals don’t turn in their guns, only law-abiding citizens do that.

So, guns aren’t really being “taken off the streets” like proponents claim. And usually only obsolete and broken guns are turned in, anyway. And there is no evidence that shows these programs reduce violence or curb gun crime, a Rand Corporation study noted in January.

So, ridicule is all these programs are worth as far as serious policy goes.

Though they are an excellent opportunity for enterprising citizens to come out ahead.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.