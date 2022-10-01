Parler Share
Commentary

Canadian Rebellion Spreads Like Wildfire; Three Provinces Openly Defying Trudeau's Gun-Surrender Order

 By Randy DeSoto  October 1, 2022 at 8:02am
Officials from three Canadian provinces have stated they do not plan to use their police resources to enforce a mandatory gun buyback program of “assault-style” firearms.

Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba this week informed officials with the Canadian federal government of their opposition to any such scheme, National Journal reported.

In May 2020, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his government was enacting regulations to ban the sale, purchase or use of “military-grade assault weapons.”

The decree includes 1,500 models and variants in all.

Trudeau said there would be a two-year amnesty period during which the government will set up a program to provide fair compensation to buy back the guns. The amnesty period will end on Oct. 20, 2023.

“The vast majority of gun owners use them safely, responsibly in accordance with the law, whether it be for work, sport shooting, for collecting or for hunting,” the prime minister acknowledged. “But you don’t need an AR-15 to bring down a deer.”

Trudeau engaged in a straw-man argument, because while an AR-15 might not be necessary to shoot a deer, it can prove very helpful in exercising one’s God-given right to self-defense.

Should more Canadian provinces join this resistance to protect their peoples' rights?

In a Monday letter to the provincial leader of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro wrote, “We are disturbed by reports that federal civil servants have decided to deploy the RCMP to confiscate firearms under the buyback program.”

“Alberta taxpayers pay over $750 million dollars per year to fund the RCMP as our provincial police service,” he added.

“We expect that those dollars not be wasted to pay for a confiscation program that will not increase public safety.”

National Post noted, “While the RCMP is a federal police force it provides contract policing to eight provinces and three territories with only Quebec and Ontario having their own provincial forces.”

The federal government covers 30 percent of the costs of the RCMP and the provinces cover the rest.

Shandro plainly stated, “We will not tolerate taking officers off the street in order to confiscate the property of law-abiding firearms owners,” according to Global News.

In a Tuesday letter to the highest-ranking RCMP in her province, Saskatchewan’s Minister of Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety Christine Tell wrote to say local resources will not be used to collect firearms.

“The Government of Saskatchewan does not support and will not [authorize] the use of provincially funded resources for any process that is connected to the federal government’s proposed ‘buyback’ of these firearms,” she related.

“It would seem to be counter intuitive to take our front-line resources from our provincial policing service to carry out a federally mandated administrative program,” Tell added.

And in a Wednesday Facebook post, Manitoba Attorney General Kelvin Goertzen quoted from a letter that he wrote to Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, conveying his province’s opposition to the buyback program.

“We feel many aspects of the federal approach to gun crimes unnecessarily target lawful gun owners while having little impact on criminals, who are unlikely to follow gun regulations in any event,” he explained.

“In Manitoba’s view, any buy-back program cannot further erode precious provincial police resources, already suffering from large vacancy rates, from focusing on investigation of violent crime.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for British Columbia’s public safety minister said their office is willing to work with the federal government, but enforcing the gun buyback program is not a “top priority,” according to National Post.

Here’s to these three provinces for opposing an oppressive federal government, and here’s hoping the other seven and the territories do the same.

It just takes a few to stand up to give a backbone to the many to do the same.

Canadian truckers inspired the world last winter with their stand against COVID-19 mandates, and now Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are doing the same in the cause of individual rights and freedom!

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




