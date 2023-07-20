Watch: Whoopi Seems to Make Disgusting Claim About Aldean's Victimhood at Vegas Shooting

The New Testament gives us the concept of hell as a bottomless pit (Revelation 9: 1-11).

In like manner, there seem to be no depths of falsehood to which the women of “The View” will not descend.

On Thursday’s episode of the daytime talk show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg cited a tragic episode from country singer Jason Aldean’s past in order to amplify her ill-founded criticism of Aldean’s current hit song, “Try That in a Small Town.”

On the strength of its pro-America, pro-gun, pro-community and anti-violence lyrics, Aldean’s song has soared to #1 on iTunes.

Woke leftists, however, have lost their minds over the song and its accompanying video, which features recent footage of urban rioters and criminals.

Meanwhile, prominent conservatives have rushed to support Aldean after Country Music Television pulled the song and video from its rotation.

As usual, “The View” parroted the prevailing woke narrative.

Nicholas Fondacaro, associate editor at the Media Research Center, a conservative media analysis and watchdog group, posted a short clip from today’s episode on Twitter.

In the span of 30 seconds, Goldberg made two characteristically outrageous statements.

First, she falsely implied that Aldean’s song has something to do with race.

“Why are you linking it to black people? That’s the issue,” she said.

Then, Goldberg declared that Aldean should know better than to perform such a song because he was on stage at 10:05 p.m. on October 1, 2017, when a mass shooter murdered 60 people in Las Vegas.

“This is a man who saw what happens when someone is out of control with their guns,” she said.

Goldberg’s first statement cannot withstand even casual scrutiny.

In the video, the only people easily identifiable by skin color are a pair of young white women.

Goldberg’s second statement is more insidious.

According to Goldberg, the mere fact of Aldean’s presence on stage during the worst mass shooting in U.S. history should make him think twice before singing about guns.

In “Try That in a Small Town,” Aldean sings not about gun violence, but about defying those who would confiscate guns.

Got a gun that my granddad gave me

They say one day they’re gonna round up

Well, that sh** might fly in the city, good luck

Thus, in sly fashion, woke leftists use gun violence and even massacres to erode the public’s resistance to tyranny.

Goldberg might or might not know what she is saying.

Either way, she does the bidding of authoritarians.

