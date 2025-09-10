Share
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025.
JB Pritzker Blames Trump for Rise in 'Political Violence' Following Charlie Kirk's Death

 By Nick Givas  September 10, 2025 at 4:57pm
Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker couldn’t even wait 24 hours to blame President Donald Trump for an escalation in political violence following the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

He extended “sympathy” to Kirk and his family on Wednesday before saying, “Obviously, he’d become a target for somebody. I don’t know whether it’s political violence because I don’t know who did it. I know they seem to have somebody in custody.”

“But I will say that political violence, unfortunately, has been ratcheting up in this country,” Pritzker added.

He claimed political violence is being stoked by people like Trump and used the tragedy to score political points against him.

“I would just say it’s got to stop, and I think there are people who are fomenting it in this country,” he continued. “I think the president’s rhetoric often foments it.”

The far-left governor also blamed those involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion at the Capitol.

“We’ve seen the Jan. 6 rioters, who clearly have tripped a new era of political violence,” Pritzker concluded.

Will political violence continue getting worse following Charlie Kirk’s murder?

Kirk, who was a political commentor and the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University.

He later succumbed to his wounds.

Trump asked the nation to pray for Kirk and later called him “great, and even Legendary,” when confirming his passing on Truth Social.

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” the commander-in-chief wrote. “He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”

Trump added, “Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Nick Givas
