JD Vance Announces Hilarious Reason He Helped 'Destroy' Football Title Trophy at White House

Vice President J.D. Vance exhibited a sense of humor after an embarrassing moment Monday in front of the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes football team.

The team had been invited to the White House to celebrate their win in the NCAA college football championship over Notre Dame in January.

Vance, who is an Ohio State University alum, took the stage and tried to pick up the championship trophy, but the base separated from the top and fell to the ground, making for a very awkward situation.

Many on social media thought Vance had broken the trophy, not realizing it consists of two parts: the trophy and the base.

Vance played along, posting in response, “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it.”

I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it https://t.co/rS3Vw3BdO6 — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 14, 2025

A close-up of the trophy shows how it is designed to separate.

Real CF fans know you didn’t break anything JD 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6NzIvviD3x — J (@JayTC53) April 14, 2025

That fact can also be seen during the trophy awarding ceremony in February, when multiple members of the team removed the trophy from its base and hoisted it over their heads.

Regardless of the mishap happening nearby, President Donald Trump seemed to continue to enjoy the ceremony.

He could be seen chatting away with players, having just received a helmet and No. 47 jersey from the team.

3. Vice President JD Vance knocking over the championship trophy as President Trump chuckles while holding his new, big, beautiful jersey. pic.twitter.com/n6o46O5UUB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2025

During the ceremony, Trump quipped regarding Buckeye quarterback Will Howard, “Ohh, he’s gonna be so rich.”

LOL: Donald Trump continues to be the most hilarious President of all time as he cracks jokes with the 2024 College Football Champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. 🏟️ 🌰 A thread. 🧵🪡 1. Donald Trump on quarterback Will Howard: “Ohh he’s gonna be so rich.” pic.twitter.com/jjAyx8Wjxx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2025

The president also wondered after greeting running back TreVeyon Henderson, “You think I could beat him in a race? I dunno.”

