JD Vance Breaks Down Why He Was Running Awkward in Contrived Leftist 'Scandal': He Was Playing 'Ogre'

Vice President J.D. Vance has created quite the stir among the left for his recent decision to… play with his kids?

That seems to be about the gist of the “scandal.”

In July, Vance went viral for his trip to Disneyland in California with his wife and children as every leftist with free time – that’s quite a lot of them as they often happen to be unemployed – decided to show up to protest the vice president’s visit.

According to Yahoo! News, one protestor holding a sign reading, “No family vacation while we deal with family separation” was spotted in Anaheim where crowds gathered as Vance came to town.

Left-wing users on X were not happy either, as one posted, “They booed JD Vance at Disneyland. Imagine how hated you must be to get booed at the happiest place on earth.”

Another user wrote, “jd vance is either on vacation or on Twitter picking fights….he serves no real purpose.”

The viral moment came from footage of that visit, showing Vance running strangely without any context. Notorious leftist JoJoFromJerz posted the footage, saying, “I just saw this video of JD Vance ‘running’ and now I can’t stop laughing.”

I just saw this video of JD Vance “running” and now I can’t stop laughing. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/u8NQM1wC1I — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 13, 2025

Another user mocked him, calling his running hilarous, sarcastically writing, “Peak ‘alpha male.'”

JD Vance running is hilarious. Peak “alpha male.” JD Vance running is hilarious. Peak “alpha male.” 🙄pic.twitter.com/J0SaYGU07N — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 13, 2025

The clip garnered so much attention that Vance had to address what he was doing.

As he put it on “The Katy Miller Podcast,” Vance’s children play a game with him where he chases then without running fast enough to catch them. He called the game “ogre.”

🚨 LMAO! JD Vance just revealed the moment that went viral among Democrats for him having a “weird run” at Disneyland was because he was playing a game called “Ogre” with his children Well imagine that, the left hates parenting… “Someone was like, ‘oh, he runs funny’…my… pic.twitter.com/QfL6ZieyCK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 8, 2025

Vance was being a good dad and left-wing X was totally baffled by it.

Then again, these are people who hate families, despise strong fathers, and wish to see everyone childless, alone, and miserable.

If you need evidence of that, recall last year’s Democratic National Convention where attendees could get abortions and vasectomies according to the New York Post‘s coverage of the event.

The left has supported radical Marxist groups like Black Lives Matter, whose leaders once blasted “Western-prescribed nuclear family structure,” via its website as reported in another piece by the Post.

In other words, dads being dads is totally antithetical to the leftist creed.

Father’s build strong families, strong families build a stronger nation.

When you begin to connect the dots in that manner, it’s not hard to see why Vance would be the target of so much scorn from that end of the political spectrum.

