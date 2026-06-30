JD Vance Explains How Leftist Motto Is 'a Disgusting Butchering of the Nicene Creed'

Whether they admit it or not, everyone worships something. That much we have always known.

In a clip from an interview with the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, Vice President J.D. Vance augmented that knowledge with the impressive insight that in today’s world, even progressives and atheists worship their secular idols using Christian forms.

In fact, Vance described that secular worship as “a disgusting butchering of the Nicene Creed.”

“One of the really interesting things about the secular, hyper-progressive, hyper-liberal age that we live in,” the vice president said at the beginning of the clip, “is you realize how many of the rituals and institutions and practices of Catholicism show up in the modern world completely divorced from the God part and the grace part of it.”

Therein lies the key to Vance’s argument — secular progressives have adopted Christian rituals divorced from God and grace. Hence the deceptive allure of that which they worship.

“So,” he continued, “we’re thankfully — thanks to Donald Trump, I would say — we’re past the point where most people, at least that I see, hang out those hideous signs in their yard that say ‘In This House We Believe — blah blah blah blah blah — love is love, science is science, no person is illegal.’”

Indeed, those multi-colored, virtue-signaling political signs amounted to a blight on many residential neighborhoods earlier this decade.

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“That sign,” the vice president added, “is like, such a disgusting butchering of the Nicene Creed.”

Vance then characterized that butchering as evidence that “people still have this desire to profess, to do it very publicly, and even to do it in this kind of cadence that you see in the Nicene Creed, and of course they do it in this very politically motivated way.”

“That sign is like such a disgusting butchering of the Nicene Creed.”@VP tells @michaeljknowles how secular rituals are often rooted in Christian traditions, including the infamous “In this house, we believe” signs libs like to put in their yards. pic.twitter.com/8urUhWDnc0 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 30, 2026

The Nicene Creed, first adopted in A.D. 325 at the Council of Nicaea, begins as follows:

“We believe in one God the Father Almighty, Maker of heaven and earth, and of all things visible and invisible.”

Then, the Creed enumerates professions of belief “in one Lord Jesus Christ, the only-begotten Son of God” and “in the Holy Spirit, the Lord and Giver of Life, who proceedeth from the Father and the Son,” which together constitute the Christian doctrine of the Trinity.

Other professions of belief, including “in one holy catholic and apostolic Church,” round out the Creed.

Vance, of course, argued that the “In This House We Believe” signs mimic the Creed while excluding God.

Thoughts, of course, are ubiquitous, but insights are rare. If the vice president came to this realization on his own, then it qualifies as a genuine insight.

Moreover, it squares with what we already know — namely, that everyone worships something.

A young Karl Marx, for instance, worshiped himself.

Anthony Fauci, who directed the government’s response to COVID while covering up his own role in its origins, worshiped science and then identified himself with science as a way of worshiping himself.

Even militant pro-abortion activists have borrowed from Christianity. After all, what is the slogan “My Body, My Choice,” if not a diabolical inversion of Christ’s sacrifice: “This Is My Body”?

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has showcased Vance as the face of its peace deal with Iran. To that end, the vice president made the rounds on various news shows.

But Vance also has a new book to promote: “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.” With that in mind, he has appeared in a variety of forums, both friendly and hostile.

Given his Nicene Creed-related insights, Vance should spend as much time as possible in front of a microphone. That way, perhaps even secular progressives could learn a bit about why they behave as they do.

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