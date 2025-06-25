Jeff Bezos Reportedly Kicks Out Entire Hotel Full of Guests for Him and His Fiancee

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fianceé Lauren Sánchez reportedly rented out an entire hotel for the duration of their stay, effectively making guests who had already booked rooms to move somewhere else.

The couple’s decision to stay at the luxurious Aman Venice caused a “chaotic” scene in the lobby, after “guests who had previously booked [at] the hotel for Wednesday night a long time in advance, were booted once Bezos rented the entire space a few months ago,” Page Six reported.

A source said, “Those guests are being moved to other hotels including the St. Regis,” adding, “Aman is paying for their rooms in addition to comping a night of their stay and offering upgrades.”

It was the act of being forced to “pack up” and “take transport” against their wishes that had most of the guests angered.

This isn’t the first time Bezos has flaunted his extravagant wealth.

Back in 2022, Rotterdam’s historic Koningshaven Bridge was set to be dismantled because Bezos’ new yacht was too large to pass through.

The yacht was reported to be 417 feet long and cost $500 million.

The bridge was 95 years old at the time.

Despite the fact that the dismantling would have been temporary, it angered some after the city council promised it would remain untouched after renovations in 2017.

In the end, the bridge was not dismantled, but locals lined up along the path Bezos had planned to take so they could throw eggs at his “superyacht.” He ended up changing his route to avoid conflict.

These actions signal a tone-deaf approach to the public that utilizes his business almost every day.

He is an innovator and has made a great fortune.

But some of his actions seem to have stirred up negative reactions among the very people who likely compose his customer base.

Rather than going above and beyond to show the entire world they are flying high above the clouds, it shows humility when men of such wealth and power go out of their way to appear normal.

When people like Bezos do things like this, it breeds jealousy, hatred, and division among the masses.

He is free to do what he likes with his money, but this type of excess is not a good look.

No matter which side of the political aisle you’re closest to, it shows a disconnect that’s all too often expressed by Hollywood, politicians, the media, and business elites.

