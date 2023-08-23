A property once owned by Jeffrey Epstein has finally changed hands.

Epstein’s New Mexico “Zorro Ranch” was sold in a transaction earlier this month, according to KQRE-TV.

The sprawling property changed hands from Cypress Inc. to San Rafael Ranch, LLC.

The identities of those behind the acquisition were not disclosed, according to the news outlet.

Aerial footage of the property shows its extravagance.

The property was first listed for sale for $27.5 million in 2021, according to the New York Post.

However, Epstein’s estate would later lower their price, listing the ranch for $18 million most recently.

The final sale price has not yet been disclosed.

Lawyers for the deceased sex offender confirmed the sale in a statement provided to KQRE.

The attorneys pledged that accurate filings for the mansion’s sale would be used in ongoing proceedings to compensate Epstein’s creditors.

“On behalf of the Epstein Estate, we confirm sale by the Estate of the New Mexico property known as ‘Zorro Ranch,’ with the proceeds to be used for Estate administration, including payment of creditors,” the statement announced.

“While details of that sale (including the purchase price and buyer) are confidential, the Estate will disclose the sale in its next quarterly accounting to be filed in the St. Thomas, USVI probate court.”

In a 2019 interview with an Albuquerque radio station owner, an anonymous man describing himself as a contractor who worked at the ranch until 2006 described Epstein’s taste for bizarre decoration, according to news.com.au.

“There was numerous photographs in frames, in his library, his office, on the walls, of young underage girls topless and him and various other powerful people.”

“Celebrities, entertainment people, political people … He wasn’t shy about having those in the house.”

Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is less well-known than his infamous so-called “Pedophile Island” property in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

However, victims of the pedophile billionaire have described abuse at his hands while at the ranch.

A former employee of Epstein said he utilized an extensive system of cameras to monitor the activities of guests at the ranch, according to the Daily Mail.

Maria Farmer also recounted being abused by the billionaire, as well as his “madam” Ghislaine Maxwell.

