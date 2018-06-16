SECTIONS
Crime Entertainment
Print

‘What Is… Jail?’: Winner of ‘Jeopardy’ Facing Prison for Hacking Email Accounts

Jeopardy winner faces jail timeIn this Oct. 2012 photo, Stephanie Jass of Tecumseh, Mich., poses at Adrian College in Adrian, Mich. The former "Jeopardy!" winner has been charged with illegally accessing co-workers' email accounts at a small Michigan college. (Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram via AP)

By The Western Journal
June 16, 2018 at 1:03pm

Print

A seven-time “Jeopardy!” winner who taught history at a small Michigan college faces up to five years in prison for sneaking into the email accounts of other professors, administrators and students.

Stephanie Jass, who taught at Adrian College in southern Michigan, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lenawee Circuit Court to a charge of unauthorized computer access. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 20.

Authorities said Jass logged into other people’s email accounts without permission over a four-day period last year after the college reset everyone’s passwords and assigned everyone the same temporary password. Another professor learned what Jass had done and told school officials.

State police wrote in a report that the professor told a detective that Jass had a document that listed “notes and comments and problems” of faculty members, according to the Jackson Citizen Patriot.

The 48-year-old Jass, of Tecumseh, was later fired.

TRENDING: Trump Heaps Glowing Praise on Sarah Sanders After ‘Fake News’ Report From CBS

“Privacy rights are a fundamental principle of our American democracy and Adrian College stands with those who protect these rights,” the school said after Wednesday’s plea.

Jass’ seven-episode “Jeopardy!” winning streak in 2012 was a record at the time for a female contestant. It was later broken.

Defense attorney Raymond Correll said in court Wednesday that he intends to seek a delayed sentence which would push back Jass’ sentencing to see how she follows bond conditions set by a judge, according to the Daily Telegram of Adrian.

___

Information from: The Daily Telegram, http://www.lenconnect.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Computer Hacking, crime, Internet, Television

By: The Western Journal on June 16, 2018 at 1:03pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (right) takes the elevator as he arrives at the Capitol for a vote November 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The Kentucky Republican returned to Capitol Hill after he was attacked by his neighbor Rene Boucher (left) and broke six of his ribs while mowing the lawn at his Kentucky home on Nov. 3.

Rand Paul’s Attacker Officially Sentenced

Erin Coates

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to the media during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, on April 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. In a recent interview Ryan vowed there would be no government shutdown despite party divisions.

House Republicans Consider Forcibly Removing Paul Ryan From Office

Chris Agee

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 16: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference February 16, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Pelosi held the news conference to answer questions from members of the media.

Nancy Pelosi Suggests ‘Uprisings All Over the Country’

Dick Morris

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 13, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Mueller testified on the oversight of the FBI.

Dick Morris: IG Report Cuts Ground Out from Under Mueller

Chris Agee

Sen. Elizabeth Warren side by side President Donald Trump

Elizabeth Warren ‘Filled with Terror’ at Thought of GOP Maintaining Control of Congress

Sophia Clifton

Mark Levin Calls for Special Counsel To Investigate Comey

The Western Journal

Pride Flag

Utah Org. Takes Stand Against LGBT Groups, Bans Them From July 4 Parade

Sophia Clifton

SINGAPORE - JUNE 12: In this handout photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during their historic U.S.-DPRK summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island on June 12, 2018 in Singapore. U.S. President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held the historic meeting between leaders of both countries on Tuesday morning in Singapore, carrying hopes to end decades of hostility and the threat of North Korea's nuclear program.

North Korea Begins ‘Immediate Repatriation’ of US Troops Remains From Korean War

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.