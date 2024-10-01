Jesse Watters: Biden, Harris MIA for Disaster Again as Trump Steps Into Presidential Role

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Monday contrasted the presidential actions taken by former President Donald Trump following Hurricane Helene and other disasters with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala.

“Homes under water and over 120 dead after Hurricane Helene ravaged North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. So where’s Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?” Watters asked on his “Prime Time” program.

“The only leader to show up was Donald Trump.”

Former President Trump arrives in Georgia: “The Governor’s doing a very good job. He’s having a hard time getting the President on the phone…The federal government is not being responsive…the Vice President, she’s out someplace campaigning looking for money.” pic.twitter.com/2evEuyW6VF — CSPAN (@cspan) September 30, 2024

“These are the things presidents and vice presidents do,” Watters continued.

Trump visited the hard-hit community of Valdosta, Georgia, Monday, bringing in truckloads of supplies. He is partnering with Franklin Graham’s relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse.

President @realDonaldTrump is right—this is an hour of need. I want to thank him for coming to Valdosta, Georgia, today where so many lives have been torn apart by Hurricane Helene. The hurting families and emergency officials who met with him couldn’t have been more grateful… pic.twitter.com/dzG9PTCK6U — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) September 30, 2024

“While Biden was at the beach during the deadliest hurricane of the year, Kamala Harris was hosting fundraisers in California. Days later, she posted a staged photo from Air Force 2. The paper she’s writing on is blank and her earphones aren’t plugged in,” Watters said.

The Fox host then listed multiple instances when Trump, even as a former president, was first to respond on the ground when catastrophe struck.

“Trump went to Georgia before Biden-Harris. Trump went to East Palestine before Biden-Harris. Trump went to the border before Biden-Harris. Trump spoke to Laken Riley’s family before Biden-Harris. And he spoke to the Afghanistan Gold Star families before Biden-Harris,” Watters said.

“They say 80 percent of life is just showing up, and Biden and Harris have their own jets. So what’s their excuse? They can get anyone in the world on the phone in 30 seconds, but they won’t even pick it up. Trump goes to you. Biden and Harris hide from you,” he argued.

“Trump shows you that he loves you. Biden and Harris take you for granted. We all know people like that,” Watters concluded.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: In our hearts, God is strongly with us and the American people are stronger than any challenge that stands in our way. Working together, we will overcome these hardships, we will endure, and we will rebuild Valdosta. We will emerge stronger, more united, and… pic.twitter.com/HTzFaoNBsb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

Biden defended his decision to stay at his Rehoboth, Delaware, beach home over the weekend.

A White House reporter asked him Monday, “On the hurricane, why weren’t you and Vice President Harris here in Washington commanding this, this weekend?”

REPORTER: “On the hurricane, why weren’t you and VP Harris here in Washington commanding this this weekend?” BIDEN: “I was commanding!” (He was at his beach house and Kamala was fundraising in San Francisco) pic.twitter.com/3LmFI0KiRN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024

Biden responded, “I was commanding. I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday and the day before, as well. I command. It’s called a telephone, with all my security people.”

Meanwhile, Harris posted a picture on X from Air Force Two, saying Sunday saying she had been briefed by FEMA Direction Deanne Criswell and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper about recovery efforts.

I was just briefed by @FEMA_Deanne Criswell on the latest developments about the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene. We also discussed our Administration’s continued actions to support emergency response and recovery. I also spoke with @NC_Governor Cooper about the ongoing… pic.twitter.com/nlZPB0h3mO — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 30, 2024

“Our Administration will continue to stay in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need,” she wrote.

