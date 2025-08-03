Share
Commentary
The Cross of the Martyrs in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 25, 2025.
Commentary
The Cross of the Martyrs in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 25, 2025. (Photo Credit: Randy DeSoto)

Jesus' Advice for Those Living Through Troubling Times

 By Randy DeSoto  August 3, 2025 at 2:00pm
Share

There is a tendency in life when you face challenges to think you’ve done something wrong or gotten on God’s bad side.

While the Bible does say God disciplines us sometimes to prepare us for future callings or get us back on track, much of what we face is just the reality of living in a fallen world.

Jesus promised, “In the world you will have trouble.”

There are a lot of troubling things going on in the world, whether geopolitically — wars and rumors of wars — and in terms of natural disasters, some Bible experts even believe we are entering the end times.

Whether that’s true, or if we’re facing the normal challenges of life, Jesus offered some sound advice.

As he faced the most extreme test of faith imaginable — going to the cross, but ultimately to return to his Father in heaven — Jesus told his disciples that they would not be alone, but that the Holy Spirit would be with them to strengthen their hearts.

“I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world,” he said.

The apostle John wrote of the spiritual war people will face in life, but instructed that “he who is in you,” meaning the Holy Spirit, “is greater than he who is in the world,” referring to the devil and his forces.

The apostle Peter further exhorted, “Beloved, do not be surprised at the fiery trial when it comes upon you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you. But rejoice insofar as you share Christ’s sufferings, that you may also rejoice and be glad when his glory is revealed.”

Do you believe in Jesus?

I picture it almost like a football game sometimes. Your mission is to march down the field and score a touchdown. There is an opposing team, whose players will do everything they can to keep you from your goal. You may get slammed to the ground and bruised, or get the wind knocked out of you, but you get back up and run the next play.

The good news is you have the best quarterback in the world on your team in Jesus Christ. And your coach, if you will, is the Father, who is the best play-caller imaginable. He knows the end from the beginning.

Jesus wants us to live a victorious Christian life. He promised, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.”

The Lord also said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

Related:
While Woke Retreats and Secularism Stagnate, Christian Musicians See Huge Jolt as Hope Begins Returning to America

Further, when he started his ministry, Jesus read from the book of Isaiah, proclaiming, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor.”

“He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”

So the best advice one can receive is to follow Jesus through the trials, tribulations, and joys this life can bring.

Randy DeSoto is the author of the book “We Hold These Truths” about how leaders have appealed to faith in God during America’s most trying times.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Jesus' Advice for Those Living Through Troubling Times
Trump Gives Stunning Reply When Asked About Names of Donors for $200M White House Ballroom Addition
CNN Data Expert Runs the Numbers on 2028 Dem Primary – Has Terrible News for Kamala Harris: 'Hold Your Horses'
Gen. Flynn Caught One of the Most Important Details of Newly Found FBI Burn Bags - Could Hit Comey Himself: Fingerprints
Intel Analyst Who Refused to Lie About Russia Hoax Got Threatening In-Person Message from Superior: Declassified Docs
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation