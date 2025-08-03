Jesus' Advice for Those Living Through Troubling Times

There is a tendency in life when you face challenges to think you’ve done something wrong or gotten on God’s bad side.

While the Bible does say God disciplines us sometimes to prepare us for future callings or get us back on track, much of what we face is just the reality of living in a fallen world.

Jesus promised, “In the world you will have trouble.”

There are a lot of troubling things going on in the world, whether geopolitically — wars and rumors of wars — and in terms of natural disasters, some Bible experts even believe we are entering the end times.

Whether that’s true, or if we’re facing the normal challenges of life, Jesus offered some sound advice.

As he faced the most extreme test of faith imaginable — going to the cross, but ultimately to return to his Father in heaven — Jesus told his disciples that they would not be alone, but that the Holy Spirit would be with them to strengthen their hearts.

“I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world,” he said.

The apostle John wrote of the spiritual war people will face in life, but instructed that “he who is in you,” meaning the Holy Spirit, “is greater than he who is in the world,” referring to the devil and his forces.

The apostle Peter further exhorted, “Beloved, do not be surprised at the fiery trial when it comes upon you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you. But rejoice insofar as you share Christ’s sufferings, that you may also rejoice and be glad when his glory is revealed.”

I picture it almost like a football game sometimes. Your mission is to march down the field and score a touchdown. There is an opposing team, whose players will do everything they can to keep you from your goal. You may get slammed to the ground and bruised, or get the wind knocked out of you, but you get back up and run the next play.

The good news is you have the best quarterback in the world on your team in Jesus Christ. And your coach, if you will, is the Father, who is the best play-caller imaginable. He knows the end from the beginning.

Jesus wants us to live a victorious Christian life. He promised, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.”

The Lord also said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

Further, when he started his ministry, Jesus read from the book of Isaiah, proclaiming, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor.”

“He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”

So the best advice one can receive is to follow Jesus through the trials, tribulations, and joys this life can bring.

