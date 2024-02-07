Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling boldly professed that “Christ is King” at the Super Bowl Media Day on Monday, leaving no doubt his faith is his top priority.

The 29-year-old NFL star made the statement during an interview with Sports Spectrum media director Jason Romano, who is himself a devout Christian.

After expressing gratitude for the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl this weekend, the discussion turned to the subject of faith.

“Tell me about the importance of God in your life,” Romano said.

“That’s the most important thing that won’t ever be talked about enough,” Valdes-Scantling replied. “That’s something that I live and die by.”

“I got my ‘Pray First’ bracelet on that I never take off. I wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for The Man up top,” he added.

Romano followed up by asking, “Who is Christ in your life?”

“Jesus Christ is … King,” Valdes-Scantling declared. “Christ is King.”

Romano then asked how his faith helps him navigate the struggles he faces in life.

“What did you learn the most about yourself from God this season, going through what you went through?” he asked.

Valdes-Scantling replied, “That He’s going to put you through some adverse situations, but He’s never going to leave you alone by yourself — even in your lowest moments or your highest moments. He’s always going to be right there with you, no matter what.”

“Jesus Christ is King.” At #SuperBowlLVIII opening night, we ask @Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling who is Christ in his life?https://t.co/f7XMkTXz3o pic.twitter.com/pEo1h8NidL — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) February 6, 2024

When Romano thanked him for the interview, Valdes-Scantling said he was grateful the sportscaster gave him an opportunity to openly discuss his faith.

“I appreciate the question. I appreciate that a lot,” the Super Bowl contender said.

At a time when entitled pro athletes are lionized by the establishment media for trashing the United States and disrespecting the national anthem, it’s refreshing to see a sports hero worthy of being called a role model.

it may come as a surprise, but a kneeling Colin Kaepernick is the newest cover of @time magazine. pic.twitter.com/I24ggM4HEe — Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) September 22, 2016

Marquez Valdes-Scantling does not update his social media very often, but the pinned post on his X account spotlights his unwavering faith.

The day after he signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chiefs in 2022, the NFL star gushed, “I could cry real tears right now. I got cut from my high school team as a freshman to signing a second contract in the NFL.

“Never let any person place a limitation on who you can be. THANK YOU GOD!!!”

I could cry real tears right now. I got cut from my high school team as a freshman to signing a second contract in the NFL. Never let any person place a limitation on who you can be. THANK YOU GOD!!! — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) March 25, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl this Sunday in Las Vegas.

In addition to Valdes-Scantling, the quarterbacks of both teams — Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes — are devout Christians. So no matter what the game’s outcome, it seems God wins either way.

