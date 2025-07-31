Share
Commentary

While Woke Retreats and Secularism Stagnate, Christian Musicians See Huge Jolt as Hope Begins Returning to America

 By Randy DeSoto  July 30, 2025 at 6:18pm
Share

An indication that the culture is shifting back toward the Christian faith and away from secular woke can be seen in Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Right at the top of the chart is “Ordinary” by Alex Warren, with lyrics filled with Christian imagery.

Also currently in the top 100 are Forrest Frank’s “Your Way’s Better” and Brandon Lake’s and Jelly Roll’s “Hard Fought Hallelujah.”

The Washington Times reported Tuesday, “Luminate, the data firm behind Billboard’s charts, has found that Christian and gospel music are among the fastest-growing genres in the U.S., trailing only rock, Latin and country in streaming popularity.

“Most new music has seen a decline in streams this year, but Christian artists have bucked the trend with an 8.9% gain through late May — more than double the industry average growth rate of 4%, Luminate said in its mid-year report,” the outlet added.

The Gospel Coalition’s Brett McCracken wrote last fall that the genre’s growth “might come as a surprise, especially as the dominant narratives about Christianity in the West are declensional (deconstruction, dechurching, secularization, post-Christian, etc.)”

He argued that one important reason for contemporary Christian music’s growth is that it has gotten so much better.

“I’ve been around Christian music my whole life (and for the majority of its existence as a subculture), and I’ve seen this quality improvement unfold in real time. Christian music has grown up. It’s not as homogenous, predictable, and cheesy as it once had the reputation of being,” McCracken wrote.

Does it seem to you like ever since Obama, America’s movie and music creativity just died?

Guest hosting “Fox & Friends” over the weekend, Turning Point USA president Charlie Kirk noted there has been a 60 percent increase in Christian music streaming over the past five years.

He asked fellow Christian conservative Allie Beth Stuckey what she thought was fueling this.

“I think it’s the increase in an interest in meaning and fulfillment, and specifically Christianity, and the satisfaction that Jesus Christ brings,” she said.

Related:
Trump Notches Gargantuan Win for Christians Who Were Banned from Sharing Their Faith

“But also, Christian artists are making really good music,” Stuckey continued. “I went to a Forrest Frank concert with my husband and oldest daughter, who is six, and let me tell you, it’s not only that the Holy Spirit was present. There was a beautiful night of worship, but it was also genuinely a good experience.

“I’m just so thankful to see this collision of awesome talent and a desire to glorify God,” the commentator said.

“Your Way’s Better” is definitely a fun little ditty.

Kirk agreed with Stuckey, saying, “Honestly, praise God that people are starting to listen to things that aren’t degenerate and awful and ugly and shallow.”

A Barna poll published in April found “66 percent of all U.S. adults say they have made a personal commitment to Jesus that is still important in their life today. That marks a 12-percentage-point increase since 2021, when commitment levels reached their lowest in more than three decades of Barna tracking [at 54 percent].”

“This shift is not only statistically significant—it may be the clearest indication of meaningful spiritual renewal in the United States,” the organization said.

Gen Z and Millennials are fueling the faith renewal, and the turn is most pronounced among men.

In 2019, 52 percent of Gen Z men said they had made a personal commitment to follow Jesus, but by 2025, 67 percent had. Among women, the number moved from 54 percent in 2019 to 61 percent in 2025.

And with Millennial men, the move was 52 percent to 71 percent by 2025, and among women, 58 percent to 64 percent.

All this bodes well for a country that appears to be in the early stages of revival.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




While Woke Retreats and Secularism Stagnate, Christian Musicians See Huge Jolt as Hope Begins Returning to America
Army Head Forces West Point to Rescind Hiring of Former Biden 'Disinformation' Chief With Anti-Trump History
Developing: Kamala Harris Makes Final Decision About What's Next for Her Political Career
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Quickly Tries to Politicize Manhattan Shooting with Sickening Comments
Trump Finally Reveals 'Inappropriate' Behavior That Got Epstein Banned from Mar-a-Lago
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation