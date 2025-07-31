While Woke Retreats and Secularism Stagnate, Christian Musicians See Huge Jolt as Hope Begins Returning to America

An indication that the culture is shifting back toward the Christian faith and away from secular woke can be seen in Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Right at the top of the chart is “Ordinary” by Alex Warren, with lyrics filled with Christian imagery.

Also currently in the top 100 are Forrest Frank’s “Your Way’s Better” and Brandon Lake’s and Jelly Roll’s “Hard Fought Hallelujah.”

The Washington Times reported Tuesday, “Luminate, the data firm behind Billboard’s charts, has found that Christian and gospel music are among the fastest-growing genres in the U.S., trailing only rock, Latin and country in streaming popularity.

“Most new music has seen a decline in streams this year, but Christian artists have bucked the trend with an 8.9% gain through late May — more than double the industry average growth rate of 4%, Luminate said in its mid-year report,” the outlet added.

The Gospel Coalition’s Brett McCracken wrote last fall that the genre’s growth “might come as a surprise, especially as the dominant narratives about Christianity in the West are declensional (deconstruction, dechurching, secularization, post-Christian, etc.)”

He argued that one important reason for contemporary Christian music’s growth is that it has gotten so much better.

“I’ve been around Christian music my whole life (and for the majority of its existence as a subculture), and I’ve seen this quality improvement unfold in real time. Christian music has grown up. It’s not as homogenous, predictable, and cheesy as it once had the reputation of being,” McCracken wrote.

Guest hosting “Fox & Friends” over the weekend, Turning Point USA president Charlie Kirk noted there has been a 60 percent increase in Christian music streaming over the past five years.

He asked fellow Christian conservative Allie Beth Stuckey what she thought was fueling this.

“I think it’s the increase in an interest in meaning and fulfillment, and specifically Christianity, and the satisfaction that Jesus Christ brings,” she said.

.@charliekirk11 reveals how worship music is topping the charts as the decline of Christianity in America halts for the first time in decades. Glory be to God. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HOkS93TXiz — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) July 27, 2025

“But also, Christian artists are making really good music,” Stuckey continued. “I went to a Forrest Frank concert with my husband and oldest daughter, who is six, and let me tell you, it’s not only that the Holy Spirit was present. There was a beautiful night of worship, but it was also genuinely a good experience.

“I’m just so thankful to see this collision of awesome talent and a desire to glorify God,” the commentator said.

“Your Way’s Better” is definitely a fun little ditty.

Kirk agreed with Stuckey, saying, “Honestly, praise God that people are starting to listen to things that aren’t degenerate and awful and ugly and shallow.”

A Barna poll published in April found “66 percent of all U.S. adults say they have made a personal commitment to Jesus that is still important in their life today. That marks a 12-percentage-point increase since 2021, when commitment levels reached their lowest in more than three decades of Barna tracking [at 54 percent].”

“This shift is not only statistically significant—it may be the clearest indication of meaningful spiritual renewal in the United States,” the organization said.

Gen Z and Millennials are fueling the faith renewal, and the turn is most pronounced among men.

In 2019, 52 percent of Gen Z men said they had made a personal commitment to follow Jesus, but by 2025, 67 percent had. Among women, the number moved from 54 percent in 2019 to 61 percent in 2025.

And with Millennial men, the move was 52 percent to 71 percent by 2025, and among women, 58 percent to 64 percent.

All this bodes well for a country that appears to be in the early stages of revival.

