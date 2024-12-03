Jill Delivers One Last Slap to America with Ugliest WH Christmas Decorations - We Need Melania Back Now

When I took a look at this year’s White House Christmas decorations, I’m not going to lie: I figured Hunter Biden was back on the stuff and had taken to interior holiday design.

After all, the first son is fresh off a pardon we all knew was coming, so why not celebrate the way he best knows how? And since he’s trying to stay away from addictive substances, no pills or powders, maybe he’d dropped some LSD or taken a few mushrooms. “The Electric Egg-Nog Acid Test,” in other words.

But, no: As usual, this is Jill Biden’s handiwork. And it’s proof that America needs Melania Trump back as soon as possible, if just for the festive season.

According to the Associated Press, the theme of the decorations — to the extent it could be called a theme — was “A Season of Peace and Light.” I’ve seen more tactful decorations at a “December to Remember Sales Event” at a Lexus dealership.

Here’s a first look at what the “season of peace and light” looked like at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. when it was revealed Monday:

What has Nurse Jill done with our White House? My God. pic.twitter.com/Wx2qBvxCr5 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 2, 2024

Decorations for the Biden’s final Christmas at the White House had quite a bit of carnival theming mixed with traditional holiday decor. A merry-go-round surrounds the official White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room this year. pic.twitter.com/ol3aQ1koLs — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) December 2, 2024

The White House halls are decked! Got a sneak peek of the holiday decorations this morning — the theme is a “season of peace and light”🕯️🪩🎄🎁✨ pic.twitter.com/RLoA6ZhIJr — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) December 2, 2024

Jill Biden’s new White House Christmas decorations look like they’re straight out of a Circus… which is fitting! The beautiful Melania Trump will bring back class and beauty to the White House! pic.twitter.com/ABrdU9GZDs — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) December 2, 2024

“The festive display includes a towering Christmas tree surrounded by an amusement park-style carousel, brass-colored bells and sleigh bells lining a hallway, and a ceiling design that mimics snowfall,” the AP reported.

It’s worth noting that, from the photo, it only looks like it “mimics snowfall” if you’re on heavy psychedelics. I really don’t want to keep on making the Hunter jokes, but they keep making themselves.

The upside of this, aside from the fact it’s “Dr.” Jill’s last time in charge of this gig? It somehow managed to beat out 2023’s White House Christmas display.

Don’t remember that one? Worry not, because I’m still bitter enough about having to see it that I’m not going to let you forget:

A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy! 💕 pic.twitter.com/qXtCm4t37o — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2023

Yes, this was a take on “The Nutcracker Suite,” according to Jill. That settles it: It turns out the worst case of Russian interference in recent White House history involved infiltration by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Meanwhile, anyone remember when a different FLOTUS was involved in decorating the White House for Christmas? It looked like sober people with taste were involved:

Melania Trump’s 2020 White House Christmas decorations, themed “America the Beautiful” ❤️🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/391I4lXda5 — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) December 22, 2023

GORGEOUS! First Lady Melania Trump has just revealed the Christmas decorations at the White House, writing, “The White House is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season!” https://t.co/UsioAsix42 pic.twitter.com/rm2n43Fz5M — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) November 27, 2017

OUR CHARMING,

APPEALING #FLOTUS MELANIA TRUMP REVEALS 2018 WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS 🎄 pic.twitter.com/XJRUzwEHNN — 🇺🇸@PradRachael🇺🇸🇮🇹 – (@PradRachael) November 26, 2018

And just in case you needed a side-by-side:

Melania vs. Dr. Jill’s White House Christmas decorations… pic.twitter.com/1hKDMo42xK — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) December 2, 2024

Mind you, too, this wasn’t a slapdash affair put together because they were packing up to decamp to Delaware.

“More than 300 volunteers spent the past week decorating the White House’s public spaces and its 83 Christmas trees with nearly 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) of ribbon, more than 28,000 ornaments, over 2,200 paper doves and some 165,000 lights used on wreaths, garlands and other displays,” the AP reported.

“This would not be possible without your work,” the first lady told the volunteers. “It’s been incredible to watch all of you transform this space year after year, and you traded time with families for hours of gluing.”

Ah. Maybe it was the glue fumes. That explains it. Or maybe it’s just that liberals have no taste, and, next Christmas, we’ll have a truly dignified White House seasonal display. You make the call.

However, it is worth noting one thing in closing. Remember in 2020, when we were told that the adults were finally back in charge? Well, it turns out the president was a cartoon — and that’s been reflected, each year, in the White House Christmas decorations. America has spoken, and the adults are returning. So is decorum and elegance at Christmastime. Happy holidays, liberals.

