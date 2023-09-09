Jimmy Buffett's Daughter: My Dad Was 'A Man Whose Spirit Could Not Be Broken' in His Final Days

After the tragic death of legendary music icon Jimmy Buffett, his daughter is speaking out about the man she knew in a lengthy social media post.

Buffett’s daughter, Delaney, referred to her dad as “a man whose spirit could not be broken.”

“Despite the pain, he smiled everyday. He was kind when he had every excuse not to be,” she continued. “He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going.”

The “Margaritaville” singer died on Sept. 1 in Sag Harbor, Long Island, after a lengthy battle with Merkel Cell skin cancer.

The Mayo Clinic states it is a rare form of cancer that often develops in older people and “long-term sun exposure or a weak immune system may increase your risk of developing” it.

At the time of his death, his representatives posted on X, previously known as Twitter, he was “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.”

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

RIP Jimmy Buffett. You’re a real one for this ‘Jurassic World’ cameo. pic.twitter.com/ppzfGLLcAp — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 2, 2023



The “Cheeseburger in Paradise” singer continued to play shows while undergoing treatment — with his last surprise show in Rhode Island in late July.

Since September 2022, Buffett had to postpone numerous concerts “due to health issues and brief hospitalization.”

In May of this year, the singer had to halt a few additional dates as he stated, “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you.”

Delaney Buffett said in her heartfelt post, “My dad was the joy he sang about.”

“He was the hardest working person I’ve ever seen. He was a great man and an even better dad to my brother, sister and me.”

She thanked all those who provided her father aid during his illness and ended the tribute by thanking her father.

“You turned nothing into something and gave me everything,” Delaney posted.

She concluded: “I will love you forever, and I will always keep the party going (responsibly, of course).”

