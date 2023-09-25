Jimmy Carter Makes First Public Appearance Since Entering Hospice Seven Months Ago

Former President Jimmy Carter on Saturday made his first public appearance since he entered into hospice care earlier this year.

The 98-year-old was seen in a sport utility vehicle that participated in the annual Plains Peanut Festival in Carter’s native community of Plains, Georgia.

He was seated in the back alongside his wife, former first lady Rosalyn Carter, 96.

Can y’all see who is in this car? God Bless Former President Jimmy Carter and Former First Lady Carter for making the #plainspeanutfestival parade this year!!! Happy early birthday to him! #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/fu3vpQcgsb — Yes. It has two k’s. (@erikka2ks08) September 23, 2023

In a social media post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, The Carter Center — a nonprofit group Carter founded in 1982 — also shared the clip.

The account noted Carter appeared in public just one week before his 99th birthday on Oct. 1.

Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99. We’re betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch!#JimmyCarter99 https://t.co/c3b9OqzjXU — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 23, 2023

Carter has battled health issues in recent years which have resulted in multiple hospitalizations.

The country’s oldest and longest-living former president has battled skin cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2015.

He later broke a hip during a fall and underwent surgery in 2019, The Hill reported.

The Carter Center released a statement in February announcing the former president would enter hospice care after repeated health challenges.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” the statement said.

“He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Carter, the nation’s 39th president, served in the White House from 1977 to 1981.

The former president’s grandson Josh Carter said last month of his grandfather’s condition, “We’re in the final chapter,” WXIA-TV in Atlanta reported.

The younger Carter said the former president is “still fully” himself while he also commented on Rosalyn Carter’s dementia diagnosis.

Josh Carter said his grandmother still knows her family and that she and her husband are “still holding hands.”

