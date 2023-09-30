J. Edgar Hoover became the federal government’s top cop. Ellis Island closed as a portal for immigrants to the U.S. France hosted the first Winter Olympics. And a baby in rural Georgia became the first future American president born in a hospital.

The year was 1924, and that tiny fellow in Plains was James Earl Carter Jr., known as “Jimmy” from the start.

The 39th president was celebrated Saturday at his presidential library and museum near downtown Atlanta ahead of his 99th birthday on Sunday.

A few thousand well-wishers wrote birthday cards that will be taken to Carter’s home in Plains.

He has been in hospice care since February, spending time with his wife, Rosalynn, who is 96 and suffering from dementia, and other family members.

Carter is the longest-lived U.S. president ever. Rosalynn Carter trails only Bess Truman, who died at 97, as the longest-lived first lady.

Attendees on Saturday saw video tributes to Jimmy Carter from celebrities and competed in rounds of trivia that highlighted details about his life and how much the world has changed since it began.

A discounted 99-cent ticket gave them access to the museum, which includes a replica of the Oval Office as it appeared during Carter’s 1977-81 White House term.

