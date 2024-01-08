Job Posting Hints Chick-fil-A Plans Family-Friendly Entertainment Venture with PLAY App

Chick-fil-A may soon be entering the entertainment business.

According to the fast food chain’s website, the company is looking for someone to fill the role of an “Entertainment Producer” who will “produce original entertainment” that’s “necessarily about Chick-fil-A products or the Chick-fil-A brand.”

The posting explains that this entertainment must provide viewers with a sense of “connection, care and community.”

“The Entertainment Producer role is charged with overseeing the day-to-day creative production of original scripted and unscripted shows produced by Chick-fil-A and its various production partners and content creators,” the job posting states.

It goes on to explain that the entertainment will be made avaliable on the company’s own PLAY entertainment app.

“This original programming is intended for Chick-fil-A’s soon-to-be launched PLAY entertainment app and may include scripted podcasts and audio adventures, original animation, reality and game shows, and other live-action scripted or non-scripted programming,” the posting states.

“Once new series have been greenlit for production, the Entertainment Producer will work under the direction of the Entertainment Creative Director to bring each assigned series to life.”

Successful applicants for the role must have a bachelor’s degree and significant experience in the entertainment industry.

“The Entertainment Producer role will provide informal management of a network of creative collaborators and partners,” the posting notes.

“Management of this community of creative execution partners will require a unique skillset – both imaginative cultivation of creative as well as critical judgment to curate & make decisions in the face of uncertainty and debate.”

Chick-fil-A has already produced some of its own original content.

Over the past several years, it has released its own animated children’s series known as ‘”The Stories of Evergreen Hills,” which has garnered hundreds of millions of views on YouTube alone.

The company, which was founded on Christian principles, now boasts over 3,000 restaurant locations across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico and employs over 200,000 people, according to Fox Business.

Those Christian principles have made it a target of the left across the country for years. It’s a virtual certainty that any further move it makes into the world of entertainment is going to be greeted with the same kind of hostility from leftists.

Last March, it was reported that Chick-fil-A was planning as $1 billion international expansion that will see it launched into Europe and Asia by 2026.

“We feel like it’s time to continue to innovate and try and test how we will do in international markets, so that we can learn,” company CEO Andrew Cathy said at the time.

