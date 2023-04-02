Parler Share
A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen on July 5, 2022, in Houston, Texas.
Chick-fil-A Brings Back Menu Item Not Seen for 6 Years and Fans Are Thrilled

 By Jack Davis  April 2, 2023 at 4:51pm
The last time a thirsty customer could get a Watermelon Mint Lemonade at a Chick-fil-A restaurant the word pandemic had minimal meaning and war was not reshaping geopolitical dynamics. Now Chick-fil-A might not be able to brighten the world around us, but it can make it a little easier to swallow.

The company announced last week in a news release, that as of Monday, Watermelon Mint Lemonade is making a return. That led to posts on Twitter saying “God is good” and reveling in the return of the drink, which was called “so good” and “the best thing ever.”

“Seasonal variations of our signature beverages continue to gain popularity with our customers. Guests loved the Watermelon Mint Lemonade in 2017, so we are thrilled to bring it back to our menu and introduce new ways for guests to enjoy this flavor,” said Leslie Neslage, director of meals and packaging for the chain.

“Chick-fil-A is encouraging guests to squeeze the most out of spring with a seasonal beverage brought back by popular demand,” the company announced in the release.

“For fans of the watermelon and mint flavors, there will also be three new versions to try: Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Watermelon Mint Frosted Lemonade, and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea,” the release said, noting that the drink had what the company called “a devoted following.”

The four flavors will be available all spring long — or at least as long as supplies last.

The Chick-fil-A App or a local Chick-fil-A will let thirsty Americans know where they can quench their desire for a Watermelon Mint Lemonade.

Monday was the date the Side Salad was supposed to be off the menu, but Chick-fil-A has announced its reprieve.

“At Chick-fil-A®, our guests are at the forefront of every decision we make whether testing new culinary creations or rethinking our menu offerings,” the company said.

“In an effort to simplify and refresh our menu, we made the difficult decision to remove the Side Salad from our menus earlier this month. However, based on feedback, we’ve chosen to continue serving the Side Salad at participating restaurant locations,” it said.

The Georgia-based chicken company was the third highest-grossing food chain as of 2020, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The chain is broadly popular for its family atmosphere, tasty chicken products and clean in-house accommodations.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
