John Goodman Receives 'Immediate Medical Attention' After Suffering Injury on Set of Tom Cruise Movie

Actor John Goodman, 72, suffered a hip injury when he fell on the set of the latest film starring Tom Cruise.

The accident happened at Pinewood Studios outside of London, TMZ reported.

“The film — an untitled flick from four-time Academy Award winner Alejandro González Iñárritu — boasts some big star talent alongside John … including Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sandra Hüller and Riz Ahmed,” the outlet said.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson told Variety, “Actor John Goodman experienced a hip injury.”

“He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover. The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery.”

The current project is the first English language film that Iñárritu has directed since 2016’s “The Revenant,” which netted actor Leonardo DiCaprio an Academy Award for Best Actor, according to Variety.

“The film will be Cruise’s first project since penning a deal to develop and produce theatrical films for Warner Bros. back in January 2024. Cruise’s last collaboration with the studio was the time travel sci-fi thriller ‘Edge of Tomorrow,’ which premiered over a decade ago,” Variety said.

The plot synopsis on IMDb reads, “The most powerful man in the world causes a disaster and embarks on a mission to prove that he is the savior of humanity.”

The stakes in the storyline sound akin to “Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning,” due to hit theaters on May 23.

The 2023 film “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning” left the audience on a cliffhanger as Cruise’s Ethan Hunt character fought to prevent wicked forces from controlling an AI-empowered system that would take over the world.

The U.K. Empire reported that the latest “Mission Impossible” film, the eighth in the franchise, may be Cruise’s last.

“Rumour is rife, then, that The Final Reckoning will in fact be the final Mission: Impossible — but for now, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are playing their cards close to their chests. ‘You gotta see the movie,’ laughs Cruise,” the outlet said.

“It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience,” Cruise said.

Cruise described the film as “an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise,” and characterized it as “Homeric.”

Homeric would suggest “The Odyssey.” In other words, Ethan Hunt would finally make it back home where everything started.

Cruise scored a major box office win with “Top Gun: Maverick,” the top-grossing film in the U.S. in 2022, with nearly $1.5 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

Meanwhile, Goodman’s breakout role was as Dan Conner in the 1990s sitcom “Roseanne.”

He has also appeared or been a voice actor in many films, including “Monsters Inc.,” “Evan Almighty,” “The Flintstones,” “The Big Lebowski,” “The Emperor’s New Groove,” and “Flight.”

Goodman won both a primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe award during his lengthy career.

