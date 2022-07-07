After the drama of the legal battle between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp has donated $800,000 to charity. Part of these donations went to a hospital that Heard had promised to donate to, but never did.

After winning $15 million from the defamation suit against Heard, Depp also decided to sell off some valuable NFTs.

The actor’s NFT community, Never Fear Truth, raised significant donations, and the money has gone to charity.

Depp split the money between the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, The Footprint Coalition and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Radar reported.

The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles was previously supposed to receive charity money from Heard, but the donation was never made.

In 2016, after reaching a divorce settlement with Depp for $7 million, Heard said that she would give $3.5 million to the ACLU and $3.5 million to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

“The donation will be divided equally between the ACLU, with a particular focus to stop violence against women, and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, where I have worked as a volunteer for the past 10 years,” Heard said at the time.

“Money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves.”

Do you think this was a classy move by Johnny Depp? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But it came out during the trial that Heard did not in fact give these donations as she promised.

Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, was able to get Heard to admit on the stand that she had not donated the money.

Heard claimed during the trail that she had intentions to follow through on her promised donations, but she had been unable to pay it because Depp had dragged her into a legal battle with his defamation suit.

Meanwhile, Terence Dougherty, the chief operating officer and general counsel of the ACLU, said that Heard had only donated $1.3 million of the promised $3.5 million, Inside Nova reported.

They received $350,000 from the actress, $100,000 from Depp on Heard’s behalf, then $500,000 from a donor-advised fund and another $350,000 from a donor-advised fund.

Dougherty said the ACLU believes the $500,000 payment came from a fund set up by Elon Musk, who Heard dated following the end of her marriage with Depp.

The SpaceX CEO had sent an email to advise the full $3.5 million would be paid over a 10-year period. However, that was never confirmed, and the organization hasn’t received any money since.

“We didn’t receive any amounts in 2019 and on,” Dougherty said.

While Depp did not donate to the ACLU, his donation to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles has not gone unnoticed since that was one institution to which Heard did not fulfill her donation promises.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.