Jon Hamm Lashes Out at Shocking Hazing Allegations - Involved Claw Hammer, Setting Pledge's Pants on Fire

Scathing — but old — allegations have resurfaced against a Hollywood A-lister.

And he seems to be perplexed as to the reason why.

To wit, actor Jon Hamm, perhaps best known for his role as the smooth-talking Don Draper on the critically acclaimed AMC drama “Mad Men,” reportedly lashed out at the Daily Mail after the British outlet recently dredged up some horrific hazing allegations levied against the Golden Globe winner.

On Tuesday, the U.K.’s Daily Mail published a scathing piece about years-old allegations levied against Hamm, claiming that these allegations “resurfaced amid calls for him to be canceled.”

The article also serves as a plug for the Mail's podcast, which decided to cover these allegations.

Hamm is alleged to have been a particularly rowdy member of the Sigma Nu fraternity at the University of Texas — with that rowdiness apparently crossing the line.

One fraternity pledge was said to have “suffered a fractured spine and nearly lost a kidney” in a 1990 initiation gone awry, according to the Mail.

That same pledge allegedly had his belt loop set on fire by Hamm, as well, which eventually spread across his jeans.

Perhaps the most horrific allegation came when Hamm was accused of using a claw hammer to drag that pledge around a room by his genitals.

When approached by the Mail after that Tuesday story, Hamm seemed more annoyed with how they got his personal number than the allegations themselves.

“I’m a little bit offended that you called my personal line. That’s why we have representatives,” Hamm allegedly told the Mail, adding that this line of communication was “inappropriate.”

After noting that the claims are years-old, Hamm told the outlet he had no interest in responding further.

Of note, Hamm did address these claims in a 2018 interview with Esquire.

“I wouldn’t say it’s accurate,” Hamm said of the allegations. “Everything about that is sensationalized. I was accused of these things I don’t … It’s so hard to get into it. I don’t want to give it any more breath.

“It was a bummer of a thing that happened. I was essentially acquitted. I wasn’t convicted of anything. I was caught up in a big situation, a stupid kid in a stupid situation, and it’s a f***ing bummer.

“I moved on from it.”

Esquire’s Maximillian Potter did note, however, that, “When I bring up the incident, which was reported in Texas newspapers at the time and resurfaced in 2015, first in the tabloids and then in The Washington Post, Hamm bristles.”

The outlet also reported that Hamm had assault charges filed against him when he was a 20-year-old Sigma Nu fraternity brother over the alleged incident, but those charges were ultimately dropped.

