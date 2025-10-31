Jon Stewart Makes Ludicrous Claim That Mamdani's Candidacy Is a 'Jackie Robinson Moment'

“Daily Show” host Jon Stewart, in a bizarre moment on Tuesday, compared Democratic socialist New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to sports legend Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball in the 1940s.

“Honestly, I think any New Yorker who looks at someone getting an opportunity, who’s representing communities that have not been as represented: A muslim, a young person, a progressive, a Democratic socialist. You know, there are so many different communities that are looking to you in this — I hate to put it on you — as a bit of a Jackie Robinson moment,” Stewart said as Mamdani smiled back at him.

“And I know that that probably wields some weight, but man, oh man, what an exciting opportunity, and I wish you the best,” the host added.

