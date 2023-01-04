Parler Share
Jordan Peterson Ordered Into Six-Month 'Re-Education' Program for What He Posted on Social Media

 By Alexa Schwerha  January 4, 2023 at 12:15pm
The College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) ordered clinical psychologist and author Jordan Peterson to complete six months of “re-education” about social media professionalism following complaints about comments he made on social media and on the Joe Rogan podcast, Peterson explained in a Wednesday Twitter thread.

Peterson is required to undergo six months of coaching to refine his social media etiquette, according to a document from the CPO he posted to Twitter. He previously claimed that he was under investigation because of online criticism of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The coaching sessions would require Peterson to “review, reflect on, and ameliorate [his] professionalism in public statements.”

He claimed that he would not participate although refusal may be considered “professional misconduct” and put his clinical license at risk.

The document informed Peterson that he had 10 days to contact one of two provided coaches and five days to inform the Inquiries, Complaints and Reports Committee (ICRC) who he would work with. The program would begin once the ICRC issued its decisions regarding complaints of Peterson’s online rhetoric.

Peterson is required to complete the program because he “may have lacked professionalism in public statements made on social media and during a January 25, 2022 podcast appearance,” the document reads.

Peterson’s episode on Rogan’s podcast is four and a half hours and covers a variety of topics including his chancellorship at Ralston College, the Bible, capitalism, the environment and the media.

Peterson plans to “make all the allegations and my responses as public as possible while abiding by the ethical and legal restrictions on doing so,” he said in the thread.

Peterson and the CPO did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Truth and Accuracy

