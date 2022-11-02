'It Was Painful to Watch': Dr. Phil Talks Mental State of Biden and Fetterman on Joe Rogan Podcast

During Friday’s episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast, Phil McGraw — known for his TV series, “Dr. Phil” — commented on Mehmet Oz’s debate against Democratic candidate John Fetterman for Pennsylvania’s Senate race.

The two specifically spoke at length about Fetterman’s mental fitness for the job, after he suffered a stroke on May 13.

“Let’s say you were getting on an airplane, and the airline pilot had a similar cognitive impairment. Would you get on? Well, hell no.” McGraw said.

“It was painful to watch Fetterman. I felt really bad for him,” he continued.







For his part, Fetterman has asserted that his doctor has determined he is fit to serve, but he has declined to release his medical records.

During the Oct. 25 debate with his opponent, Oz, however, Fetterman’s struggles were difficult to ignore.

Watch the full question, and then watch the full answer.



It feels politically and medically unethical to have Fetterman run for office right now. If the media can't cover this very serious issue after the debate, they are truly hopeless. pic.twitter.com/9ByAZiipA7 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 26, 2022

“That guy should be rehabilitating. He shouldn’t be getting forced into an incredibly high-stress job in a public display,” Rogan said of Fetterman.

McGraw agreed, “Stress is the worst possible thing that you can do when you’re trying to recover from some kind of brain event like this.”

“You want to give the brain an opportunity to recover,” he added.

The left, meanwhile, seems to either totally discount his speech problems as irrelevant or praise his courage for running for Senate after his stroke.

The insanity of ignoring his lack of mental capability for such a stressful position is shocking.

More than that, it puts Fetterman’s recovery and future health at risk.

“We’re not talking about politics; we’re talking about a human being.” Rogan stated.

The debate echoed the same problems plaguing Biden time and time again in his own public appearances.

McGraw and Rogan also touched on Biden’s frequent gaffes during their conversation.

“They talk about Biden all the time — I mean — he’s 80. He does make a lot of gaffes. I hope I’m that well at 80, but I don’t know that I’d want that much stress of a job at 80.” McGraw stated.

“I’m stunned that we’re running this country in so many areas where we’re violating the most fundamental psychological principles you can ever imagine, and I’m watching that happen, and I say ‘I just can’t be silent about this anymore.'” he added.

While it might be true that it takes a lot of courage to get on the debate stage months removed from a stroke, we’re looking for the most qualified candidates. After all, these senators are our representatives.

As well meaning as Fetterman may be in running for Congress, if he’s unable to perform his duty he’s not only putting his own health at risk, but ultimately he’s letting his constituents down.

