Jordan Subpoenas Foreign Dark Money Group Over Alleged Censorship Collusion with Big Tech, Biden Admin

The Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan is demanding that a pro-censorship group with ties to a pro-Chinese group hand over any information relating to possible collusion with the Biden administration and Big Tech to censor Americans.

On Aug. 3, Rep. Jordan sent a letter to Imran Ahmed, the CEO of the far-left think tank Center for Countering Digital Hate, demanding that the organization provide details about its work with the federal government to censor opponents of the Biden administration.

“Certain third parties, including organizations like yours, appear to have played a role in this censorship regime by advising the government and social media companies on so-called ‘misinformation’ and other types of content — sometimes with direct or indirect support or approval from the federal government,” the letter read.

Jordan’s letter also cited specific examples of the work that the CCDH did in order to censor American voices.

In particular, it noted how the Biden administration used the CCDH’s 2021 report “The Disinformation Dozen” to put pressure on social media companies to censor people who questioned the left’s COVID-19 narrative.

One of the people censored as a result of this campaign was Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On Wednesday, Jordan wrote a follow-up letter to Ahmed, saying, “To develop effective legislation, such as the possible enactment of new statutory limits on the Executive Branch’s ability to work with social media platforms and other companies to restrict the circulation of content and deplatform users, the Committee must first understand the nature of how the Executive Branch coerced and colluded with companies and other intermediates to censor speech.”

In essence, Jordan said that in order for Congress to be able to curtail the Biden administration’s unconstitutional censorship activities, it needed to know how and to what extent the White House colluded with organizations such as the CCHD.

However, the letter said that since the initial request, the CCHD had failed to provide the House Judiciary Committee with any of the requested documents.

“By declining to produce anything of substance in response to the Committee’s request, CCDH is hindering the Committee’s ability to fulfill its constitutional oversight obligations,” Jordan wrote.

Now the fact that the Biden administration is colluding with far-left organizations to push for online censorship is bad enough, but it gets worse when you realize the real nature of the group in question.

According to Breitbart, the CCHD is a British nonprofit that is funded by the Oak Foundation, a shadowy investment entity based in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Oak Foundation has a history of advocating for radical leftist causes, and worse, it has also provided funding for communist China’s bid to dominate global trading networks.

Think about that for a moment. Here you have the president and his administration possibly colluding with an outside group with ties to others who are very hostile to American interests.

Our Republic relies on transparency and a free and open exchange of information. If outside groups with hostile interests are allowed to intervene and change the conversation, it could be disastrous for our nation.

If the allegations are true, then the White House has been selling out our First Amendment rights to foreign interest groups, and that is a massive problem.

If we want to preserve our freedoms, then Congress will need to act to ensure that those hostile to our way of life have no influence over our government.

