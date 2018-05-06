Juanita Broaddrick Attacks ‘Sexual Predator’ Clinton Ahead of Controversial Book Tour

Juanita Broaddrick, who has claimed she was raped by Bill Clinton in 1978, is outraged the former president will be making a celebrated book tour this summer to mark the release of a novel he co-authored.

“You know, the man is absolutely despicable in everything that he has done,” she said during an interview with “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” according to Breitbart.

“And you know the people that love him and believe him, I honestly feel, Aaron, that they are brainwashed. There is no other answer. Because it has been written and proven that this man is a sexual predator,” she said.

Broaddrick said that honoring Clinton is a mockery of the #MeToo movement, which is designed to highlight and protest sexual misconduct.

BUT WILL THEY EVER Support the victims of Bill Clinton? https://t.co/C4ftHFBvjF — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 5, 2018

Clinton will appear at New York City’s celebrated BookCon in early June and then launch a multi-city book tour.

“It’s just unbelievable that they would roll out the red carpet for him,” she said. “It’s absolutely dumbfounding.”

Broaddrick said Clinton has evaded the truth for years.

“But you know, he has been living and speaking fiction for decades. But I guess now he started writing fiction,” she said, referring to the book, “The President is Missing” that Clinton co-wrote with author James Patterson.

“I can’t believe anyone would bring him out for such a work as this,” Broaddrick said. “Or for anything. The red carpet should not be rolled out for him for any type of event. This man does not deserve it.”

In an interview with Vice, Broaddrick said the recent conviction of Bill Cosby of a charge of sexual assault gave her a bit of hope that she will experience justice.

Were you sexually assaulted in the last 10 years by Bill Clinton? Is there an Andrea Constand who will come forward for all Bill Clinton victims. If you are out there……please contact someone you trust. Please do it now. pic.twitter.com/UKnM7UbBh5 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 26, 2018

“It was one of those little slight barriers that was knocked down for me. I thought if (Cosby) could be brought forward — you know, he was so popular — then there’s always that slight possibility that maybe sometime, in time, Bill Clinton will have to answer,” she said.

Broaddrick has alleged that she was raped by Clinton in 1978 while he was running for governor of Arkansas. She has said that Hillary Clinton intimidated her into keeping quiet for many years.

She waded into the presidential campaign in November 2015 after candidate Hillary Clinton said every accuser of sexual assault should be believed.

“I thought, ‘My God, how can you say that?’ I just sorta went ballistic,” Broaddrick said. “These words cannot come out of her mouth. Not after what she put all of the Clinton women through. It just wasn’t right. That’s when I got my grandson to teach me how to use Twitter and I sent out that first tweet.”

She said Hillary Clinton was complicit in her husband’s actions.

“I personally feel that she enabled him. She wanted him to stay in power, she wanted to do what she could, because she had her own ideas about what she wanted to do as a politician,” Broaddrick said.

