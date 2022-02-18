Share
News

Judge Hands Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter a Much Lighter Sentence Than Prosecutors Wanted

 By Richard Moorhead  February 18, 2022 at 11:53am
Share

A former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer was sentenced to 24 months in prison for the manslaughter of Daunte Wright on Friday, with a judge rejecting arguments from prosecutors that she deserved a harsher sentence for the accidental shooting.

Kim Potter was convicted of shooting Wright in December.

In April, the officer drew her service firearm while attempting to arrest the 20-year-old Wright, who had an outstanding warrant for a weapons charge and had been pulled over for expired registration. Potter had meant to draw her Taser, only to shoot Wright with the lethal weapon.

Potter is expected to serve 16 months in prison, with the remaining 8 months to be served on house arrest, according to USA Today.

Judge Regina Chu explained during the proceedings that the accidental nature of Wright’s death merited a lighter sentence.

Trending:
'We Are Going to Be Like Cuba Soon': Customers Shocked When They Find Jacked-Up Car Prices at Dealerships

“This is a cop who made a tragic mistake. She drew her firearm thinking it was a Taser and ended up killing a young man,” Chu said.

“She never intended to hurt anyone. Her conduct cries out for a sentence significantly below the guidelines.”

Chu even went on to describe Potter as “extremely remorseful” and said she “does not present a danger of future crimes.”

The judge said she had received hundreds of letters in support of Potter that “paint a portrait of a woman who touched a lot of people in a good way.”

Is Potter's sentence fair?

One juror described the case as a tragic accident, even going so far as to recognize Potter as a “good person” and a “good cop.”

Prosecutors had sought a more stringent sentence in the shooting. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison had called for a prison sentence of more than seven years, Axios reported.

Speaking before her sentencing, Potter gave Wright’s family a tearful apology.

“I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son,” she told Katie Wright, Daunte’s mother. “Katie, I understand a mother’s love, and I am sorry I broke your heart. My heart is broken for all of you.”

Katie Wright said the family was “very disappointed” in Chu’s ruling.

Related:
Canadian Police Arrest Convoy Leaders, Prepare to 'Remove' Truckers' Children from Protest Zone

“I will never be able to forgive you for what you’ve stolen from us,” she said to Potter.

Potter had served as a police officer for more than 25 years before her arrest.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Judge Hands Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter a Much Lighter Sentence Than Prosecutors Wanted
Shocking New Poll: Nearly Half of Americans Strongly Believe Biden Is in Cognitive Decline
Breaking Alert: NY Judge Orders Donald, Ivanka, Don Jr. to Answer Questions Under Oath
Biden May Suspend Federal Gas Tax, Conveniently Until the 2022 Midterms Are Over
Sandy Hook Court Settlement Has Gun Rights Supporters Furious
See more...

Conversation