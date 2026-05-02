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A cemetery sits in the daylight.
A cemetery sits in the daylight. (Photon-Photos / Getty Images)

Man Charged After Robbing Bones from Hundreds of Graves

 By Michael Austin  May 2, 2026 at 4:00am
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A man from eastern Pennsylvania has been charged with allegedly robbing dozens of graves in the Philadelphia area and collecting pieces of human remains.

Jonathan Gerlach, 34, is accused of stealing over 100 sets of remains, according to an April 17 report from CBS News.

The disturbing grave robberies allegedly took place at Mount Moriah Cemetery, which straddles Philadelphia and Delaware counties, as well as graves in Lancaster and Luzerne counties.

He allegedly took the remains — ranging from skulls and bones to entire corpses — back to his home in Ephrata, Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors have charged him with 26 counts of burglary, 26 counts of criminal trespass, 100 counts of abuse of corpse, 100 counts of receiving stolen property, and 26 counts of intentional desecration of public monument, according to a report from WCAU.

The thefts allegedly took place between Nov. 7, 2025, and Jan. 6, 2026.

Investigators encountered Gerlach during surveillance at Mount Moriah Cemetery.

His car was seen with several skulls and bones in the backseat.

Gerlach was spotted at the scene — leaving the cemetery with a burlap sack and a crowbar.

He had apparently been selling the bones, an activity that was evident from his social media feeds, per CBS News.

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Judy Prichard, whose great-grandfather’s remains at Mount Moriah Cemetery were allegedly taken by Gerlach, appeared in court last week.

“I think the man needs help,” she said of the suspect. “They added two more counties today. The charges are like this long.”

Gerlach had allegedly tried to access other coffins in the family mausoleum, but was unable to disturb the graves.

“They had additional locks on the coffin,” Prichard described.

“You have to lock your coffin so somebody doesn’t get in there, and they weren’t successful in getting in there.”

Gerlach has remained in jail since January, as he has not been able to make bail.

CBS News reported that families are now expecting that their loved ones’ graves have been permanently disrupted, as determining the identities of the deceased would take tremendous work.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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