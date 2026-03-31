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President Donald Trump departs Air Force One at Miami International Airport on Friday in Miami, Florida.
President Donald Trump departs Air Force One at Miami International Airport on Friday in Miami, Florida. (Nathan Howard / Getty Images)

On July 1, A Florida Airport Will Officially Become Donald J. Trump Intl' Airport and Get Corresponding New Airport Code

 By Randy DeSoto  March 31, 2026 at 12:03pm
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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday changing the name of Palm Beach International Airport to Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The change will take effect July 1.

Appropriate federal agencies, such as the Federal Aviation Administration, will coordinate with other organizations, such as the International Air Transport Association, to adopt the new designation.

Trump will be just the second president to have his initials — DJT — as the airport call letters, CBS affiliate WPEC-TV reported. New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport’s call letters are JFK, for John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

Some other airports named after presidents and their corresponding call letters (not matching their honoree’s initials) include Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH), Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR), Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT), and Bill & Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas (LIT).

First son Eric Trump responded to the news, posting Monday on social media, “Proud to have played a small role in making this happen.”

He thanked Meg Weinberger, a Republican running for State House District 94, as well as DeSantis, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, and the Florida legislature.

Last month, the state House passed the bill 81-30, while the Senate approved it 25-11, The Hill reported.

Related:
Trump Seethes After France Blocks American Military Planes: 'The USA Will Remember'

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast of Florida introduced legislation at the federal level to ensure the airport name change is properly codified.

“President Donald J. Trump’s impact on our nation will transcend our time — a historic legacy of dedication and commitment toward the American people,” Mast said, according to WPEC. “He’s called Palm Beach County ‘home’ for many years, and this designation reflects our gratitude for his public service and leadership.”

The Hill noted, “In January, Palm Beach County also officially designated 4 miles of Southern Boulevard running from PBI to Mar-a-Lago as ‘President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.’” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is located in West Palm Beach.

On Monday, Eric Trump released a video rendering of The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library, which will be located in nearby Miami, Florida.

In true Trump fashion, it will feature a high-rise and, like Reagan’s library in Simi Valley, California, will include an Air Force One exhibit and other military aircraft, as well as a recreation of the White House Oval Office, as the president currently has decorated it.

The library will also feature an apparent replica of the golden escalator from Trump Tower in New York City, on which the president came down to announce his candidacy for the presidency in June 2015.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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