Jury Delivers Verdict in David DePape's Assault Case Against Paul Pelosi

A federal jury ruled Thursday that David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi in 2022, is guilty on all charges, KGO-TV reported.

DePape broke into Paul Pelosi’s home on Oct. 28, 2022, bludgeoning Paul Pelosi with a hammer after his plot to kidnap Nancy Pelosi failed.

The jury ruled that was guilty of all federal charges, including attempting to kidnap a federal official and committing assault against an immediate family member of a public official, according to KGO-TV.

DePape had originally pleaded not guilty to the federal charges brought against him, but confessed on Tuesday while giving his testimony that he had attacked Paul Pelosi and intended to kidnap Nancy Pelosi. Defense attorneys for DePape had argued that he wanted to kidnap Nancy Pelosi to unravel what he believed was a giant government conspiracy and not because of her position as house speaker, according to The Associated Press.

“The defense made an argument which was basically trying to — I think — confuse the jury a little bit as to the elements of the crime and what are the legal elements,” University of California Law San Francisco Professor Rory Little told CBS News on Wednesday.

DePape could face up to 50 years in prison following his verdict.

