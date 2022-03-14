Jussie Smollett Reportedly Placed in Psych Ward After Being Deemed 'At Risk of Self-Harm'

Actor Jussie Smollett is now categorized in jail as being at risk of self-harm, his brother said Sunday.

Smollett was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in jail for staging a hate crime hoax.

In January 2019, the former “Empire” star claimed two white men had beaten him up in a racist, homophobic attack in Chicago.

The alleged “crime” devoured hours of police time before Smollett’s story fell apart. He was arrested in February 2019, and in December he was found guilty of five counts of felony disorderly conduct for making a false report to police.

Smollett had a meltdown after his sentence was announced last week, shouting, “I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me when I go in there, you must all know that.”

On Sunday, his brother, Jocqui Smollett, said on Instagram that the actor was in what he called a “psych ward” and was described as “at risk of self-harm.”

“So Jussie is currently in a psych ward at Cook County Jail,” he said.

“What’s very concerning is there was a note attached to his paperwork today and put on the front of his jail cell saying that he’s at risk of self-harm,” Jocqui Smollett said.

He said the label was inaccurate.

“I want to just make it clear to folks that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self-harm,” the actor’s brother said. “And he wants to let folks know that that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that ultimately has been put up against him.”

Jocqui Smollett continued the family’s claims that Smollett is a victim.

“This is not right. This is a complete lack of justice. It’s angering. It’s an outrage,” he said.

He said the family was not told why the actor had been put in a psychiatric ward.

In an email on Monday to The Western Journal, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Smollett “is not being held in solitary confinement.”

“The use of solitary confinement was abolished at the Cook County Jail in 2016, and any claims that he is being held in this manner is false,” the sheriff’s office said. “Mr. Smollett is being housed in his own cell, which is monitored by security cameras in the cell and by an officer wearing a body worn camera who is stationed at the entrance of the cell to ensure that Mr. Smollett is under direct observation at all times.

“As with all detained persons, Mr. Smollett is entitled to have substantial time out of his cell in the common areas on the tier where he is housed, where he is able to use the telephone, watch television, and interact with staff. During such times out of cell, other detainees will not be present in the common areas. These protocols are routinely used for individuals ordered into protective custody who may potentially be at risk of harm due to the nature of their charges, their profession, or their noteworthy status.

“The safety and security of all detained individuals, including Mr. Smollett, is the Sheriff’s Office’s highest priority.”

The actor’s sister, actress Jurnee Smollett, said he should be released.

“Jussie is innocent. And … you don’t have to believe in his innocence to believe he should be free,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

