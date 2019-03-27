Smollett May Now Sue After Dropped Charges, Lawyer Says They Are ‘Weighing Our Options’

Jussie Smollett’s attorney Tina Glandian said her client has yet to decide if he will pursue a lawsuit against the city of Chicago, on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.

“We’re weighing our options now,” Glandian told host George Stephanopoulos. She also called Smollett “a victim” and said he still needs to begin healing from the alleged attack so he can get his life back on course.

“For Jussie what’s really important is, he really just wants his career and his life back. Again, he did not ask for any of this. He was a victim of a crime. This has completely spiraled out of control and become a political event at this point, and his goal and focus right now is just getting his life back on track. He has not even started healing from the initial attack because he’s been dealing with everything that’s happened since then.”

The 16 felony charges against the “Empire” actor were dropped by the city of Chicago on Tuesday after he agreed to forfeit his $10,000 bail back to the city. His record was expunged after performing only two days of community service with Rev. Jessie Jackson.

Smollett faced backlash on social media for receiving special treatment and was called out by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who said he was let off the hook because of being a celebrity.

TRENDING: Rick Perry Floats ‘Real New Green Deal’ of His Own, and It Could Change the Face of US Energy

“We’re shocked at the mayor and the police superintendent doubling down yesterday when the prosecutor after a dispassionate look at the evidence realized that this does not hold up, and chose to voluntarily dismiss all counts and expunge his record,” Glandian said. “So at this point we’re going to weigh our options and see — and see how this develops.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.