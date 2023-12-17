Share
News

'Just a Coincidence': Viral X Post Calls Out Shocking New State Flag Design

 By Bryan Chai  December 17, 2023 at 4:15pm
Share

On Friday, a special Minnesota commission approved a “final design concept” of a new state flag that is raising all sorts of eyebrows thanks to a viral X post.

Minnesota’s Star Tribune reports that the new flag “will feature an abstract shape of the state with an eight-pointed white North Star on its hoist.”

The outlet also notes that this design “will likely be altered by commission members” in the near future, so it’s not a final design at all.

However, even the suggested design and framework of the new flag has come under a searing microscope after a well-known conservative content creator on X pointed out the striking similarities between the new Minnesota design and the flag of a state within the historically impoverished African nation of Somalia.

Trending:
Coroner's Autopsy Report Reveals Matthew Perry's Cause of Death

“Minnesota is home to the largest Somali population in the West. Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) is from Puntland,” the popular End Wokeness X account, which features two million followers, posted to X Sunday morning.

Despite being up less than a day, the post had already garnered over two million views, and 19,000 likes by Sunday afternoon.

The End Wokeness X account continued: “Minnesota just unveiled their new flag. I’m sure this is just a coincidence.”

Do you think this flag’s new design is just a coincidence?

While the design featured by the outspoken X account isn’t technically “their new flag,” or at least not the final design, the similarities between it and the state flag for the Somalian state of Puntland are certainly undeniable.

It’s also not entirely clear that Omar is actually from Puntland. According to a 2016 Al Jazeera piece, Omar is from Mogadishu, the capital city of Somalia.

However, by Omar’s own words, she does have a deep connection to Puntland via her father:

Related:
Leftists Turn on Joe Biden, Show Up in Droves to Protest Fundraiser in Deep Blue Stronghold

“I miss celebrating Puntland with my father, but will always keep his beloved Puntland in my heart,” Omar posted to X in August.

Regardless of the tenuous connection between Omar and the Puntland flag, a glance at the comments under the viral X post revealed a strong degree of concern.

Of note, Minnesota has long been associated with Somalians.

In a 2017 CNN piece, photojournalist Arthur Nazaryan told the outlet that Minnesota represented “the biggest Somali community in North America, possibly in the world outside of East Africa.”

He added: “It’s like the cultural hub of the Somali diaspora, you could say.”

Others, such as Republican North Dakota Rep. Brandon Prichard, simply thought the new flag was “minimalism” run amok and ugly:

Whatever the concern may look like, the Minnesota commission that selected the new design knew that some backlash was coming.

“The next generation will be raised with a new flag. It’s going to happen,” commission chair Luis Fitch said, per the Tribune. “We’re not going to be able to make everybody happy. The whole idea since day one was to make sure we can [create] a flag that unites us instead of separates us.”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




'Just a Coincidence': Viral X Post Calls Out Shocking New State Flag Design
Jeff Bezos Makes Strange Claim About Elon Musk, Wants a 'Friendship That Would Inspire'
Ramaswamy Steals Page Out Trump Playbook While Hanging with TikTok Boxer Jake Paul
'Highly Toxic' Streamer Opens In-Game Gift and Finds a Devastating Present
Watch: 'Worst Interception' Ever Thrown? QB's Boneheaded Move Roasted on Internet
See more...

Conversation