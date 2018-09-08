‘Just Stand’: Army Vet Rolls Out New Anti-Nike Clothing Line

Tyler Merritt, an Army veteran and owner of Nine Line Apparel, has launched a shirt line with the words “Just Stand” on the front.

Merritt told “Fox and Friends” hosts Saturday on Fox News that his new shirts are a direct response to Nike’s collaboration with former NFL quarterback and national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick.

“They decided to take a stance. This is our stand,” Merritt said.

Nike’s campaign kicked off on Monday with a tweet from Kaepernick that featured the words “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything,” over the former player’s face.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

TRENDING: Report: Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Under Grand Jury Investigation

Merritt said he didn’t agree with the insinuation made by Nike that the sacrifices made by Kaepernick were anywhere near those made by the men and women serving in the U.S. armed forces.

“The word ‘sacrifice’ in the military members, it’s something severe,” he said.

Kaepernick’s tweet has received hundreds of thousands of retweets, and nearly a million likes on Twitter.

Will you replace your Nike gear with “Just Stand” shirts? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Fox News reported that Nike announced a multiyear agreement with Kaepernick to promote its products. That contract is said to include his own apparel line, as well as video and billboard ads.

Many Americans strongly oppose the national anthem protests Kaepernick started in 2016, finding them disrespectful to the country and those who have served in the military. Nike’s Kaepernick campaign prompted some people to burn their gear from the athletic apparel giant and others to declare they won’t purchase any more of its products.

Nine Line Apparel designed its shirts to provide such people with a suitable replacement for their Nike gear.

During his interview, Merritt specified several times that he was not speaking for all veterans, only for himself.

He also called out Kaepernick, saying the quarterback’s career was nearing its end before the media frenzy that surrounded his national anthem protests.

RELATED: Division I Liberty University Considering Dumping Nike After Kaepernick Ad

Kaepernick’s protest was said to have begun with the purpose of bringing attention to police brutality. It soon pivoted to what Merritt and others consider disrespect toward law enforcement, with Kaepernick even mocking police by wearing socks with pigs in police hats.

Country musician John Rich tweeted a photo of Kaepernick wearing the socks Monday, reminding his followers that Kaepernick’s protest wasn’t as respectful as it is often portrayed.

According to Merritt, Nike’s partnership with someone who would disrespect police to that extent shows a lack of concern for the customers who disapprove of his divisive actions.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Merritt said. “If you want to say that you’re promoting social injustice, then actually do something.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.