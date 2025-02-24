Just In: Trump Names Dan Bongino as 2nd in Command at FBI

President Donald Trump on Sunday announced an addition to his take-no-prisoners reform team at the top of the federal government’s law enforcement agencies.

“Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Dan has a Masters Degree in Psychology from C.U.N.Y., and an MBA from Penn State. He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve,” Trump wrote.

Trump said his new team will change how justice is delivered to the American people.

“Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!” Trump explained.

“Another aspect of the life of Dan Bongino that I think is very important. He has a great wife, Paula, and two wonderful daughters who truly love their dad. What an incredible job Dan will do!!!,” Trump added in a second Truth Social post.

Thank you Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel. pic.twitter.com/bJqIDbWLEE — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 24, 2025



The move comes days after Patel was sworn in as the FBI’s director, as noted by Fox News.

During Bongino’s Friday podcast, he spoke about Patel and the FBI, according to the BBC.

“Kash Patel is there for one reason. He is there to make the FBI great again,” he said, calling Patel the “change agent” the FBI needs.

“How amazing would it be in four years to look back with a good, high-quality, reformed FBI free of woke culture and DEI that goes out making headline, big arrests of real bad guys destroying your community. How good would that be?” he said.

Huge congrats to my friend @dbongino. No better patriot or professional. Patel-Bongino atop the FBI is pure 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eHEOeG8ZHN — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 24, 2025



Bongino was a vocal critic of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in 2022 that was part of the since-abandoned effort by the Biden administration to claim Trump mishandled classified documents.

“EVERYONE involved in this DOJ/FBI abomination, from the management down to the agents, must be immediately terminated when the tyrants are thrown out of office,” Bongino posted on X at the time.

Say welcome to your new Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino. Smash the heart button ❤️ to show support. pic.twitter.com/0NSInEQO2d — Kash Patel FBI Dir. Commentary (@KashPatelX) February 24, 2025



A memo that NBC published from the FBI Agents Association appeared to indicate that the agents wanted a deputy director appointed from within the agency.

“The FBI Deputy Director should continue to be an on-board, active Special Agent — as has been the case for 117 years for many compelling reasons, including operational expertise and experience, as well as the trust of our Special Agent population,” the statement said.

